Even before heading across Airport Drive East to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, a group of well over 100 protesters made their position clear.
“Sheriff [Chuck] Jenkins is a racist,” Kavonte Duckett told the crowd gathered in front of the Frederick Department of Public Works facility using a megaphone. “He knew we were coming. He put a barricade because he knew we were coming. He brought out cameras, he called news outlets, and now he has prepared a table that he wants me to sit at. I’ll be damned if I ever sit at a fake, makeshift table with Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.”
The Frederick News-Post was invited to attend the event through Facebook by Duckett, who was one of several leaders of the group that walked up to meet Jenkins outside the law enforcement center. Demonstrators carried Black Lives Matter signs and shouted chants denouncing the deaths of black people at the hands of police, including George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis last month sparked nationwide protests.
Jenkins, standing alone before the crowd on the opposite side of a taped-off area in front of the law enforcement center, spent the next hour taking questions from Duckett, fellow protest leader Aje Hill and the crowd regarding everything from use of force statistics against black and minority residents to the sheriff’s office’s policies on de-escalation, training and other topics. While the sheriff mainly interacted with Duckett, Hill and a handful of others near the front of the crowd, loud chants and questions, insults and demands drowned out most of his answers.
“I was actually optimistic that going out there this evening, meeting the group, not hiding in the building and coming out when they demanded me to come out, but met them out front, met the entire crowd, and obviously everything went sideways,” Jenkins said afterwards. “I offered Mr. Duckett [and] Mr. Hill the opportunity to come in, let’s have the conversation along with the two pastors, [but] they weren’t interested in it. They were interested, I think, in escalating the crowd, the noise. As you could see I was pretty much unable to answer a question, given the crowd.”
The protesters, while clearly frustrated, remained peaceful in their approach while shouting down the sheriff. At times, they led calls for Jenkins to step down and for more to be done to stop what demonstrators view as unfair treatment by local and national police against minorities and peaceful protesters elsewhere across the country.
Many in the crowd voiced concerns they had over specific cases handled by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies that they found troublesome.
In particular, protesters demanded answers regarding the case of Abraham Arellano, a 26-year-old who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy March 25, 2019 outside his home in Thurmont.
Jenkins further ignited the crowd’s ire by refusing to discuss specifics in such cases, despite the fact that Arellano’s mother was present to ask questions through an interpreter. Per the sheriff, however, the unwillingness to discuss the case was based on keeping the investigation secure, not in hiding any information.
“Now, in fairness, some of the questions involved cases that are still in litigation that I couldn’t speak to, some of the questions involved current officers and talking about certain issues that I couldn’t speak to,” Jenkins said afterwards. “But the things that I could speak to I tried and I just couldn’t just get my voice over the crowd. They didn’t want to hear what I had to say. They weren’t interested in what I had to say.”
While anger and frustration was vented at Monday’s gathering, the protest may not have lived up to some of the hopes and aspirations expressed by several members of the crowd.
Derrick Washington, 50, of Frederick, said he himself has faced racism directly as a resident of Frederick County for the last several years. In spite of this, he attended Monday’s protests to ensure a better world for his children, who are 22, 17 and 6 years old.
“Every time my oldest goes out, I fear. And I don’t want to have that same fear when my 16-year-old, when it’s time for him to go out,” Washington said. “I think that if things have to change now, they have to change.”
Neither Jenkins nor Duckett closed the door on future talks in spite of the confrontational nature of Monday’s face-to-face. There are obvious hurdles that stand between the sheriff’s office and many protesters, but the option for dialogue may remain open. Some in Monday’s crowd pledged their devotion to the peaceful approach to those who disagree, even if the disagreement seems too far a bridge to cross.
“I know these young people are young; they’re angry. But as a pastor I have an obligation to make sure that we do it the right way,” said Ronnie Henry, 58, a pastor at the Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Adamstown. “… My presence here is so that, hopefully they will align with some of the things that we’ve been teaching and preaching.”
After the discussion with Jenkins, the demonstrators returned to Square Corner downtown where protests had taken place for much of the last week.
(41) comments
In yesterday's FNP, the marchers were quoted as saying they were going to gather outside county law enforcement building to see Sheriff Jenkins and get some answers. It's clear now that they don't really want answers or they would've accepted Jenkin's offer to sit down at the table or to go inside and meet since the crowd was making so much noise that a dialogue was impossible.
It's also clear from this article that Duckett was upset because Jenkins was prepared for the protestors. This is the same Duckett that was upset because the Black Hog boarded up their windows, something he called taunting and antagonistic.
Maybe, when Duckett and Hill are ready to sit down and have an adult conversation with Jenkins and any other authorities there will be a real conversation, but right now they are acting like petulant spoiled brats throwing a temper tantrum.
[ninja]
"While the sheriff mainly interacted with Duckett, Hill and a handful of others near the front of the crowd, loud chants and questions, insults and demands drowned out most of his answers."
Okay then. Sure sounds like the crowd went there looking for constructive dialog. Sure. Mostly peaceful. Uh-huh.
More accurate alternative headline, based on the contents of the article: "Sheriff Meets Protesters; Crowd Hurls Insults, Refuses Dialog."
Sheriff Jenkins did the best he could to engage with the protestors. Clearly a waste of time. Thank you Sheriff for trying.
Jenkins is the BEST. Thank you Sheriff for never cowering like these 'others". He is the reason Frederick, as declined as it has become, is still standing unscathed.
You have to give the Sheriff credit for coming out and trying to have a dialogue. It's a shame this crowd would not allow him to. They clearly had no interest in discussing the issues like rational, decent members of our community. Kavonte Duckett is a racist himself who just wants the attention. Now that he's gotten some and he likes it he will get even more radical. This was not the way Lord Nickens or Martin Luther King operated and they actually effectuated some real change.....
Such a long way you have come Mr. "President of the Necktie Club"..Mr. "A Voice for all the people"...there seems to be a reoccurring theme with you regarding table manners...if you're not at the table, then you're on the menu. Shame on you for not inviting Sheriff Jenkins to your table. You want respect but you fail to give respect. Why any group would want to be led by a 24 year old that couldn't raise enough support to secure an at large seat on the Frederick County Council is beyond logic...but then this is about your photo ops, not really wanting to have actual dialogues...he knew you were coming...because you told him you were coming. How was it supposed to play out any different than what it did. You got what you wanted...now move on down to Lynchburg, Va...I understand your school, Liberty U, needs your help with its race relations.
I don’t always agree with Sheriff Jenkins on his philosophy or implementation of policies, but meeting him in a confrontational manner is not the way to resolve any differences. You can’t resolve anything by showing up with the most number of people on your side and shouting down your opponent- it doesn’t make you right, and at the end of the day, he is still the Sheriff. And to those who want to defund and disband law enforcement agencies, what is the alternative? Wouldn’t a better idea be to re-evaluate and revamp policies and procedures, with an emphasis on community policing?
No marches for the 100k dead white Americans as a resulti from Trump’s incompetence.
Sheriff JenKKKins true colors shine through again. He blames the protest leaders for not wanting to come inside and have a 1 on 1 chat, where they would be surrounded by deputies with their hands on their holsters? Where the only cameras would be controlled by the Sheriff's Department? He claims that he tried to meet them man to man but things went sideways because the crowd kept shouting him down? No, Sheriff Blowhard, things went sideways with the sheriff's department long before yesterday. Things have been sideways for minorities in this county since before you were elected. The fact that you can't see that shows you are unwilling to change.
I watched the live video and all I heard was the protesters yelling “you suck chuck!” And “fu&@ you Chuck!” Over and over again. Is there a specific list of demands this group has that can be seen so the public can have a dialogue? I should also mention that at one point in the video that I saw they surrounded the Sheriff- this was even mentioned by the guy who made the video. I think his exact quote was “you don’t surround a pig.”
“He knew we were coming. He put a barricade because he knew we were coming. He brought out cameras, he called news outlets, and now he has prepared a table that he wants me to sit at. I’ll be damned if I ever sit at a fake, makeshift table with Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.”
So, you march there, make demands, and just expect the Sherriff to simply say "Okay, you're right, I quit"? You have every media outlet right there with you. He offered the opportunity to speak with you inside, but you declined the offer. Any attempts by the Sherriff to speak with you outside were shouted down. I applaud your peaceful protesting, but when the opportunities to engage directly are afforded, you should take them. You hate Jenkins, fine, but don't throw the opportunity away.
Progress is difficult to obtain in the best of times, of which this is not, but I believe you missed an opportunity.
I don’t recall this amount of public outrage after the police-induced death of Ethan Saylor.
That’s what I been saying. And Ethan wAs killed in the same manner. That, and the courts swept the incident under the rug, which is where the calls for reform come into play
Robert Saylor. But yes, he is never mentioned or thought of.
Ethan Saylor, not Robert
Bear in mind that this is the same (maskless) Sherf that refuses to debate Karl Bickle
*refused
The entire story, and this is what you took away from it? No wonder your the 2nd lead commenter.
You’re
Bare...not bear...unless it’s Yogi, BooBoo or Smokey.
It really pains me to see two people who have done so much good in this County by founding I Believe in Me, be at the forefront of hate. I thought these young men were supposed to be good role models for children. They may think they are but as the week rolls on they get more hateful and confrontational. This is the way our children are supposed to act? I think they have a valid concern but they are going about getting results in the wrong way.
Amen niceund!
Nice photo of the sheriff. — without a mask. Complete disregard for public safety.
Give me a break
Why? Of all people in public, his odds of being infected are far higher than most.
By shouting down the Sheriff and not letting him answer the questions asked of him those people lost all credibility for their "cause." They are nothing but a rogue mass of hoodlums now.
Agreed. Disagreements don't get solved by people shouting at one another.
Like your Flash-Bang Bunker-Boy POTUS?
FNP: Did Hanoi Jane Folden ask the photographer to snap the photo for his next campaign to be Sheriff as the friendly republican?
Police caught on videos slashing tires amid protests in Minneapolis
Videos captured cases of officers in military-style uniforms destroying property during the protests over the past week. Mother Jones compiled the videos and reports, showing officers stabbing tires and photos showing that every tire was slashed in various parking lots in Minneapolis near the protes..
This article is about Frederick, not Minneapilis.[offtopic]
Where was the protest march for the death of Mr. weed at the Frederick Fair
Jnlybj, you should organize a protest in response to Weed’s death if you feel it’s needed but keep in mind, Jay wasn’t murder by law enforcement, his assailants were immediately arrested and have been in jail ever since, and there was a vigil held for Jay in Mt Airy.
Ahmaud Arbery wasn't murdered by law enforcement either, his assailants were not immediately arrested either. Nice twist when its not equal.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Kavonte is the new Willie Mahone and Lord Nickens would not approve of him.
Lord Nickens was an honest man looking out for everyone and the gold standard. The Mahone brothers were both committed to making things better and both well educated men. As to Kavonte, no comment, for a reason.
100% true KMRD....
Why doesn’t the media report the vast majority of use of force by police is justified? Is it simply because it doesn’t fit the narrative, or it doesn’t sell???
Good engagement, I'm not a fan of the Sheriff, but this was the right thing to do. However, his department has plenty of excessive force matters that don't only include black citizens to put in the table in these discussions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.