Chants of “I can’t breathe!” rang from all sides of the Square Corner in Downtown Frederick Tuesday evening, as people gathered to protest the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with Floyd’s murder restrained Floyd by putting his knee on his neck for 8 minutes. “I can’t breathe” were some of Floyd’s last words, captured on video. Chauvin was eventually fired and then arrested.
People driving up Market Street honked, waved and raised their fists in solidarity with the protest, who chanted and held signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Uproot White Supremacy.”
The protest came three days before a planned Frederick March for Justice, which was planned by several young Frederick County residents. Local activist group Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) organized Tuesday’s protest, just hours before it occurred.
City Alderman Ben MacShane, who is an organizer with SURJ, said they began to spread the word around 2 p.m. on social media. People started gathering at 6 p.m. on the corner of Market and Patrick Streets.
“After last night’s events, Ben and I talked this morning, we felt that something needed to happen as soon as possible,” said Kavonte Duckett, a local activist.
MacShane and Duckett said they support the March on Friday and hope everybody who shows up at the Square Corner protests will also come out for the march.
“The urgency that we feel in this community, the passion and the exhaustion with the way that people are treated that we feel in this community and around the country made it very clear that we needed to be out here immediately,” MacShane said. “We needed to be out here yesterday, we needed to be out here every week looking back.”
The protests on Square Corner will continue every night this week at 6 p.m., Duckett said.
A Hagerstown resident and musical artist who goes by the name Plaru said seeing so many people come out was encouraging. He was born in the ‘90s and said he’s always been aware of the oppression of black people. But now, he says, it seems like other people are aware of it, too.
“I’m ready to see the aftermath,” Plaru said. “I’m ready to see what they’re going to do to help us. The truth is in the air, I think there needs to be solutions now.”
Bonnie Swann, of Frederick, came out to support, upset over Floyd’s murder.
“It’s sad, because too many black kids shouldn’t even know anything about protesting, and they’re protesting because their fathers are black,” she said, referring to the worry that their parents could be in danger. “It’s just sad.”
Frederick police officers stood on the outskirts of the protest, on Market and Patrick Streets, most keeping a distance.
Aimee Isaac, a healthcare worker, wanted to show up to support black voices. Other white protestors called out to the crowd to talk to their friends and families about police brutality and to educate one another.
“I believe white folks need to show up and show out … so minorities can express their pain and anger safely,” Isaac said.
Nicole Gaines, also working in healthcare, said it was important to show up and have conversations.
“It’s just an overwhelming fear for me, for my family, my kids,” she said. “It’s just sick.”
Most protestors were wearing masks. Guy Djoken, executive director of UNESCO, said he felt many people had already started thinking about the world in terms of pre-COVID and post-COVID. Floyd’s death was a spark to take action and ensure that the post-COVID America is a better one.
“The new order is starting here, right now,” he said.
(3) comments
The Sherriffs department violated my civil rights today at the polling location in Urbana. They threatened me with false arrest.Watch "June 2, 2020" on YouTube
https://youtu.be/u28MF8oDV4A
Thank you Ben MacShane and Kavonte Duckett and Guy Djoken and everyone who is speaking up. You all are brave and righteous. I salute you.
These people better be careful. Our own Generalissimo Bonespurs might order the army to mow them down, uh, sorry, dominate them, if they step out of line, just like the Latin American Generalissimo he thinks adores does with his own peons. To Republicans and their Generalissimo, people of color are all pee-ons.
