For the second straight night, protesters gathered at the Square Corner in downtown Frederick to speak out against racial inequality, police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
The protest came just hours after news broke that the three other officers involved in Floyd’s death had been arrested, and that Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, had his charge upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree.
“I was happy to see that the charges were updated,” said Kasheva Rollins-Fiscus of Frederick, who came out to protest on Wednesday.
But the pain of the black community is far from absolved.
“We’re sick and tired. We’re tired of being tired,” said Celeste Gordon.
About 75 people took to the intersection of Market and Patrick streets in Frederick for the second night in a row to participate in the peaceful protest.
ZombiEye, a superhero mascot who helps support Frederick events, held a comic-book-style speech bubble with the words, “I Can’t Breathe,” referencing Floyd’s last words, in one hand and a “Black Lives Matter” sign in the other.
He needed to come to support his black friends, he said. He knows what it’s like to be singled out by the police, wearing a costume that could be deemed “scary.” But he knows it’s worse for people who can be profiled and treated differently just because of their race.
“What did [Floyd] do to deserve four cops on top of him?” he asked. “ … I like the idea of those cops going to prison.”
Terri Wenner and Cheneal Dorsey both came with their sons. Dorsey said she wanted them to see things through a different lens, and see the community support. The more awareness, the better to identify hate crimes which often go unnoticed, she said.
“We’ve been silent for far too long,” Dorsey said.
Her sons, she said, have been frightened by the police in the past, during times when officers pulled her over. It’s hard to explain to them why the person who frightened them is the person hired to protect and serve the community.
Janece Lee, who came with her sisters Bliss and Jaydess Lee, said while the death of Floyd was horrific, it wasn’t necessarily surprising.
“It’s nothing that’s new for the black community,” she said. “We’re used to our men and women dying.”
The Lees had come to the protest the night before, and said they had engaged in conversations with people, including police officers, and left feeling a sense of understanding. They agreed that’s fundamental to how change will happen. That means conversations between police and communities of color, between white people educating themselves, and more.
Jamontrez Williams said the black community has been well aware of police brutality for decades, and it shouldn’t have taken a brutal killing of another unarmed black man for people to pay attention. He hopes that some change can come from the protests, and that police can be held accountable. He said he feels held to a much different standard than his white neighbors when it comes to interactions with police.
“We’re guilty until proven innocent,” he said. “Why can’t we be innocent until proven guilty?”
The protests are scheduled to continue. The Frederick March for Justice, which is organized by five local activists, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Mullinix Park on Friday.
(34) comments
Whenever I read similar stories I usually try to learn more about individuals referenced or quoted. Jamontrez Williams quoted how bad things are here would be laughable except this is a serious situation.
From previous FNP article:
A fifth suspect, 18-year-old Jamontrez Williams, turned himself in at police headquarters just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Clark Pennington, commander of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
Dyshez and Jamontrez Williams are siblings, but they have no relation to David Williams, according to Pennington.
The shooting was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Cascade Way and Boysenberry Lane. Witnesses described a confrontation between several boys leading up to the shooting, as well as a vehicle that was quickly located and pulled over on Ballenger Creek Pike near Solarex Court, according to previous reports.
No singing in church, no chanting at protest. Or, are w finally admitting Covid was a hoax? The hypocrisy is incredible. OUR MAYOR AND COUNTY EXECUTIVE ARE UTTER FOOLS!
If you want to go out and enjoy the weekend, remember to bring one of these [ban] and nobody will bother you, because apparently we all have to stay home or we'll die, unless it's to protest or loot.
With planned protest on Friday doubtful any restaurant customers will enjoy any currently available outdoor seat that has been used briskly since reinstuted. But exposed tables and chairs will be a good source of combustible materials and objects to throw at police. Also as an act of civic minded service the peaceful protesters might destroy the Asisana building as they march by since the City of Frederick is either incapable or unwilling to deal with the unsafe eyesore.
God bless all the protesters and GOOD police. I hope tomorrow's rally is peaceful and respectful. I am just afraid that some bad people from racists groups are going to start trouble. I know a lot of the Klan in western MD and Frederick are still upset about the gentlemen losing his life at the fair. So please everyone be respectful tomorrow. May God bless us ALL. Thank you.
White cops protesting against white cops administering excessive on blacks is honorable but in the eyes of republicans racial betrayal
Too bad in these times that we have to wear masks. You can't see the emotion in people's. faces.
[sad]whats where the children go to school have to do with anything? All i see in the picture is kids doing the right thing peaceful protesting standing up for themselves and what they believe in . The kids you see is the ones who have many more years ahead of them and they are standing up for their rights and freedoms so they can have a safe life and follow their dreams . Stand Strong and Proud
How dose this matter if they are FCPS students ? what matters is they are doing a peaceful protest standing up for what they believe in . The kids you see standing there are fighting for change so they can have a safe future to live out there dreams and seceded in life ? Stand Strong And Proud !!!
Protesting peacefully and respectfully in the pictures. They're wearing masks to keep others safe. If you read this article and have a problem with what they're doing, then you're part of the problem.
And to those worried about the child's sign that was spelled incorrectly and then corrected....really? If you never did something like that when you were a kid, then you're lying.
People didn't protest in public when I was a kid.
Well SP, maybe they should have. They did where I grew up.
It appears FCPS has failed one of the youngsters. I guess through systemic racism and the soft bigotry of low expectations FCPS has failed to provide these youngsters with an adequate education. The protestors should demand not only justice reform but educational reform as well. It seems their democrat protectors have failed them for a long, long time.
A few of DJT’s Campaign Promises. #228 is pertinent to your comment, especially the last sentence. ✌️
INNER-CITY POVERTY AND VIOLENCE 227. “Every action I take, I will ask myself: Does this make life better for young Americans in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Ferguson who have as much of a right to live out their dreams as any other child America?” 228. Rebuild and fix inner cities, especially Detroit. “The inner cities are unbelievably dangerous. The education is no good, the safety is horrible, and there are no jobs. And I tell everybody: ‘What the hell do you have to lose?’ I’m going to fix it.” 229. Quickly end inner-city violence, which Trump has repeatedly compared to war zones. “I’ll be able to make sure that when you walk down the street in your inner city, or wherever you are, you’re not gonna be shot. Your child isn’t gonna be shot.” 230. Create “jobs and opportunities for African Americans and Hispanic Americans.” 231. Reduce the number of people receiving welfare. 232. “And at the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get over 95 percent of the African American vote. I promise you. Because I will produce.” POLICING 233. “The crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end. Beginning on January 20, 2017, safety will be restored.” On that day, Trump says, “Americans will finally wake up in a country where the laws of the United States are enforced.”
Deflect, twist into a pretzel and dance on the head of a pin you are a classic lefty. Feeling guilty about how you as a democrat and party members have let down wide swaths of our population? People are waking up to see just how little the democrat party cares about the people. Instead the people see that all the party wants is absolute power no matter the cost. Chew on that for awhile.
Sadly, you must have went to the same school as no where does it say that they are from Frederick County.
Why do I have to be from Frederick County to understand? No, I did not grow up here, but my children did and attended both Frederick Middle and Frederick High. I have first hand knowledge of the trials and tribulations of dealing with FCPS. Despite having graduated from these institutions of mediocrity they went on to become successful individuals. It wasn’t easy, but they did it. I now have a grandson who is attending elementary school. No homework to reinforce what was learned during the day. I suspect without extra effort and additional tutoring his chances of receiving a quality education are slim.
If your grandson says he has no homework I’d check up on that statement
What does the teacher say when you (or his parents) ask about not having homework?
So Jacky, you axe to grind is with FCPS, not the first amendment. Maybe you should post on another forum; you are in the wrong lane!
[thumbup]
I attended back to school night and heard his first grade teacher say ‘No homework because we don’t want it to interfere with their home life’.
No wheel, no ax to grind. I saw how the nine year old child holding the green sign spelled black. I reflected on this and then thought about our own experience with FCPS. I then thought about who runs the school and the unionized teachers, bingo!! Democrats.
@fauxsteelerfan, Do you mean Soros and his team are actually bussing in children from other counties and/or states to hold a "peaceful protest"? That is unheard of from the left. So I would say they are from Fred. Co.
Lead never graduated...can't speak or write English.
What does where they went to school at matter? You must be white. So, you know what white privilege is. You will never understand what's it's like to be a target because of the color of your skin.
Please embellish, what is “white privilege”? Who’s being racist now?
See Cal Thomas’s column in today’s edition.
Maghan: Well, you don't have to look too far into the past for concrete examples; pre-1964 with the passage of the Civil Rights Act. It's a lot to delve into, but maybe this article will help:
https://www.tolerance.org/magazine/fall-2018/what-is-white-privilege-really
Isn't assuming somebody is white prejudging based on how you think a white person would post here as opposed to how a black person would post? Identity politics is a tool of the Democrats. [ninja]
blah blah blah. yawn.
I am white, you racist. I don’t understand why you assume I have or had privilege. You know nothing about me and my life experiences. It is typical bs from you and your type. I don’t have to be ‘blak’ to experience poverty, lack of opportunity and discrimination.
Settle down angry man.
Where does it say I am a male? Nancy Day = sexist and all around idiot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.