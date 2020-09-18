A registered sex offender is being held without bail on distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography charges, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested Jason Wade Harley, 46, of Frederick, on Aug. 28 and charged him with 11 counts of distribution of child pornography and 15 counts of possession of child pornography.
The investigation was generated by CyberTips to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) by two electronic service providers, the release said.
The incidents reportedly occurred between February and August of 2020, the release said. The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for Harley’s residence and an arrest warrant for Harley, and served both on Aug. 28.
Harley is a registered sex offender for a previous possession of child pornography case from 2014 in Frederick County, the release said. Harley is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges may be pending, the release said.
