Lacy Spencer-Kebbeh of Frederick drops dirt into a jar bearing the name of John Biggus, one of her ancestors. Biggus is one of three people documented to have been lynched in Frederick County. The soil was collected from the site of the lynching.

 Staff photo by Andrew Schotz

On Nov. 22, 1887, six men from a primarily masked mob of about 200 broke into the Frederick city jail, subdued and dragged John Biggus, 20, from his cell.

The mob hanged him on a locust tree branch, and shot him three times, near the George Rizer farmhouse at 211 S. Jefferson St.

