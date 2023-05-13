On Nov. 22, 1887, six men from a primarily masked mob of about 200 broke into the Frederick city jail, subdued and dragged John Biggus, 20, from his cell.
The mob hanged him on a locust tree branch, and shot him three times, near the George Rizer farmhouse at 211 S. Jefferson St.
Biggus was suspected of assaulting a white woman, Mary Yeakle. Before he died, he said he had seen Joe Hall, someone else suspected of the assault, do it.
The story was recounted at a soil collection ceremony on Saturday by Donyelle Denise Cosley, a Broadfording Christian Academy student, based on an account from the Maryland State Archives.
The event was held to memorialize three victims of lynchings in Frederick County after the Civil War.
A descendant of John Biggus, who said she discovered Biggus’s name in the course of studying her family's genealogy, attended.
“He never had a voice. He never had a chance,” Lacy Spencer-Kebbeh, 52, who is disabled and lives in Frederick, said at the event.
“I just wanted to say to you: 'John, if you’re here, I hope I did you proud, because now you have a voice.'”
The event was organized by a local group called Frederick Remembrance Memorial.
It is linked with a statewide group, the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, and a national one, the Equal Justice Initiative, all focused on documenting and memorializing lynchings in the U.S., according to a document online about the event.
The Equal Justice Initiative has documented 28 lynchings in Maryland from 1877 to 1950.
Saturday's remembrance event took place at the pavilion at South End Park in Frederick, about a five-minute walk from the Rizer farmhouse.
Organizers chose that location because Biggus and James Bowens, who also was remembered, died in the area near the house, Watu Mwariama, a retiree and community organizer who coordinated the event, said.
Ahead of the memorial, soil was collected from as close as could be determined was the sites of lynchings of the three men, an event organizer, Maura Page, assistant director of employer relations at the Hood College’s career center, said.
The soil will be sent to EJI’s The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama; the African American Resources, Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH); and the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore, Tina Allen, another event organizer, said.
The other people memorialized — Bowens and James Carroll — were victims of lynchings in 1895 in 1879, respectively, according to a report on lynchings in Frederick County compiled by Dean Herrin and posted on the AARCH website.
Information provided on Saturday says Bowens, 24, "was savagely lynched by a white mob for allegedly making an indecent proposal and assault on a white woman."
A mob of about 300 to 400 men gathered, broke Bowens out of the jailhouse and led him to a tree on the George Rizer farm, where he was hanged, the summary says.
Carroll, 24, "was brutally lynched by a mob of more than 300 people in Point of Rocks, Maryland for allegedly assaulting a white woman with a knife and demanding money from her," a summary shared Saturday says.
He was arrested in Washington, D.C., and brought back to Maryland by train. At the Point of Rocks station, "he was surrounded by as many as 300 people, carried off the train still handcuffed, with his feet tied," the summary says.
The mob dragged him into the woods, "kicked (him) savagely in the head" and hanged him, the summary says.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, a guest speaker, said the event was a somber reminder of pain and injustice.
Akilah Hill, Mwariama's daughter, read aloud “The Bitter River” by Langston Hughes, which commemorates two lynching victims.
Mwariama said the remembrance should include a woman known only as Kitty, who was enslaved in Emmitsburg. When she spoke out against her captivity, her owner sent her to live his brother. There, Kitty burned down the farm. She was hanged.
Since she was given a trial, she technically could not be considered a lynching victim, even though "she didn't even stand a chance" at justice, Mwariama said.
“She went to the gallows by herself,” he said.
He promised himself she would “go to the galleys with me present. That I was going to at least say something in her defense. She deserved that and a lot more," Mwariama said.
The criteria for a lynching — for groups like EJI and the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a state effort established by a 2019 bill — generally is that the killings happened extrajudicially, which makes Kitty’s case, “no less tragic,” Will Schwarz, president of the MLMP, said in a phone interview after the event.
Schwarz was among the speakers at Saturday's event.
Terry Anne Scott, former chair of the Hood College History Department and author of "Lynching and Leisure: Race and the Transformation of Mob Violence in Texas," said in her keynote speech that she previously “shied away” from comparing modern-day events to lynchings.
“But lynching, I have realized ... is not a relic of a Jim Crow past. It is a modern form of racial terror,” she said, citing George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Black men killed in recent years.
She praised various efforts in Maryland “to bring about accountability” and criticized efforts including Florida’s ban of AP African American Studies.
“I am able to stand here proud to be a resident of Frederick County where antiquated notions ... are defeated by righteousness and all who value truth over lies,” she said.
Spencer-Kebbeh said her genealogy research shows that her ancestor, Biggus, did not have any direct descendants.
“He was never able to bear a child,” said cousin Robin Dorsey-Cosley, 61, of Hagerstown.
“I feel like John was given the memorialization he never received,” Dorsey-Cosley said. “Today, we worked so hard to let him know he was loved."
At the event, attendees were invited to move soil from large buckets, collected from the lynching sites, into clear glass jars that will be sent to the three locations.
“We’re digging up soil, blood, sweat, and tears, maybe, poured into it,” and digging up history, in essence, Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.