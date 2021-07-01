Months after leading an impeachment effort against then-President Donald Trump over his role in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin will be part of a new committee to examine the overall cause of the attack.
Raskin (D-Dist. 8) was one of seven Democrats named to the special committee Thursday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D). The speaker also tapped Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney to serve on the panel.
Five more members will be named to the committee after Pelosi consults with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, although it’s not immediately clear whether Republicans will participate on the panel.
Raskin, whose district includes parts of Frederick, Montgomery and Carroll counties, said the country is in “dire need” of real answers about what happened on Jan. 6, and he’s hopeful McCarthy will name members who will participate in fact-finding rather than undermine it.
Plenty of questions remain about who organized the rally and march that preceded the invasion of the Capitol while lawmakers were meeting to certify the election results that gave President Joe Biden his victory over Trump. Questions are also being raised as to who paid for the event and coordinated the “military-style logistics” of the attack, Raskin said.
While there were certainly violent white supremacists in the crowd that day, Raskin said, he’s willing to believe that there may have been some Trump supporters in the mob who may not have understood what they were getting themselves into.
Raskin brings a detailed knowledge of the attack to the panel after serving as the lead manager in the Senate trial earlier this year following the House’s impeachment of Trump for his role in instigating the event.
But while the trial focused on Trump’s culpability, this special committee will look at more institutional causes of what happened, Raskin said.
And even though the House managers presented a wide variety of evidence, there are still “huge amounts of evidence” that weren’t introduced in the Senate trial because they didn’t speak to Trump’s guilt, he said.
Raskin had publicly said he wasn’t looking for a spot on the special commission but would serve if Pelosi asked.
On Thursday, the congressman said he’s hoping the experience won’t be as intense for him as impeachment, since he won’t be in charge this time.
The select committee will be chaired by Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House’s Homeland Security Committee.
The House voted to approve the committee Wednesday, with a vote of 222-190. Cheney was one of two Republicans who voted to approve the committee, along with Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
In addition to Thompson and Raskin, the other Democratic members of the panel will be House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren and Reps. Elaine Luria of Virginia, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Pete Aguilar of California.
Cheney’s acceptance of a position on the panel came hours after McCarthy threatened to strip Republicans of their committee assignments if they accepted an appointment from Pelosi.
“I was shocked that she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi,” McCarthy said. “It would seem to me, since I didn’t hear from her, maybe she’s closer to her than us.”
Raskin said he was “amazed” that McCarthy would threaten Republicans’ committee assignments for serving on the panel.
The political identities of the attackers should be irrelevant, he said.
Raskin said it’s hard for him to believe that if the Capitol had been attacked by members of al Qaeda or ISIS, that Republicans wouldn’t be interested in finding out what had happened.
Asked when the work would begin, Chairman Thompson quipped, “about 30 minutes ago.”
He said he was staying in town as the committee sets up office space and hires staff, saying the investigations could unfold in public hearings or closed-door interviews. He did not rule out issuing subpoenas for testimony, if necessary, and made clear the committee’s work would continue if Republicans choose not to participate.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Official Republican Position on January 6, 2021………..
Insurrection?? I didn’t see no stinkin’ Insurrection.
