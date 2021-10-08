Frederick residents should expect some roads to close Sunday afternoon while the Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place.
The Frederick Police Department will provide road closure assistance on Oct. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. for The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter's event, according to a police news release. The walk will go from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium to Carroll Creek Linear Park.
The walk route is Stadium Drive (starting at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium), to Loats Alley, to South Carroll Street, to Carroll Creek Linear Park. Inside Carroll Creek Linear Park, participants will walk from S. Carroll Street to S. East Street (on the south side of the creek), then loop around to the north side of the creek, to continue to South Market Street, and circle back around on the south side of the creek to exit onto South Carroll Street. The walk will continue the same route back to the stadium.
FPD will temporarily block streets and restrict traffic from Stadium Drive to Carroll Creek Linear Park. Traffic will be stopped at cross streets to allow participants the right-of-way to cross the roadways safely without interruption, police said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.