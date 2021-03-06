A Rockville city police officer and Maryland National Guardsman was charged in Frederick Friday with one count of child pornography, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Frederick sheriff's office authorities around 9:15 a.m. detained Daniel Joseph Morozewicz after a joint law enforcement effort found Morozewicz downloaded images and videos of pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct, per the local sheriff's office.
Morozewicz, of Frederick, is currently suspended from the Rockville City police on an unrelated matter. He was detained Friday at the Six Flags amusement park in Bowie, where he was serving on active duty with the guard at the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.
Later in the day, “detectives obtained evidence from Morozewicz’s residence clearly showing images identified as child pornography and placed him under arrest,” states an announcement from the FCSO Saturday morning.
Authorities transported Morozewicz to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking, where released on bail and freed on his own recognizance.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact FCSO lead detective Joe McCallion at jmccallion@frederickcountymd.gov or by calling 301-600-1022 or 301-600-1046. The case number #20-099037.
The investigation was part of the Internet Crimes Again Children. It included the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore field office. Through the probe, FCSO detectives reportedly monitored and tracked Morozewicz between Sept. 8 and Dec. 30, 2020, to gather evidence. The U.S. District Court for Maryland issued a federal search warrant of the suspect, his home and vehicle on Feb. 23, according to the FCSO.