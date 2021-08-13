A Rocky Ridge man is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Thursday for allegedly possessing and producing child pornography.
Dennis James Harrison, 39, is charged with 10 counts of possession and one count of photographing child porn, online court records show. He has a bail review scheduled for Monday.
Harrison is a registered tier I sex offender, according to Maryland’s online sex offender registry.
The Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 10000 block of Rocky Ridge Road in Rocky Ridge and found numerous child pornography items belonging to Harrison, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday. He allegedly admitted to producing some of the recovered child porn.
In Harrison’s arrest, some of the images gathered by authorities appear to depict children ranging from 1 to 14 years old, according to police.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more cases like this across Frederick County,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. “Today’s technological advancements make it easier than ever to access illicit websites, and we want to remind everyone on how serious these offenses are.”
Anyone exposed to child sexual abuse material online can immediately report it to cybertipline.org. For more information on child sexual exploitation, police recommend residents review this pdf, https://bit.ly/3lqKjDB.
To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-063631.
(3) comments
These people were always among us. They probably always will be.
Do these pedophiles have a club out here??…….
“Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more cases like this across Frederick County,” Lt. Andy Crone,…..
To an extent, yes, they do have a club.
