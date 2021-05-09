A northern Virginia man is dead after a two-vehicle crash along Route 15 near Point of Rocks Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.
Authorities responded to reports of a crash on mile marker 1 on Route 15 around 3:30 p.m.
Preliminary investigation found a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Toyota Camera head on, according to a MSP news release.
Only the driver was occupying the Nissan, while four people were inside the Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, Agustin Arellano-Ayon, 42, of Chantilly, Virginia, was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Two other occupants were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma, while the final passenger was transported by ground to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
The condition of the Nissan's driver was not immediately released.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor. Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Barrack of MSP at 301-600-4150.
(1) comment
“... struck a Toyota Camera...”
A what?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.