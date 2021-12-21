A second child has been charged with making threats against Ballenger Creek Middle School in the wake of a social media challenge that reportedly encouraged threats of school violence across the country.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office identified a 12-year-old Frederick County girl who they say admitted to making a fake Instagram account and using it to make threats against the middle school, according to a police news release. The girl in her post allegedly threatened individual students by name, including herself, the release reads.
She reportedly said she took these actions as a "joke" in response to another social media post she saw threatening the school, police said. FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said the girl's threats were not found to be credible.
Also charged with threatening Ballenger Creek Middle School (BCMS) is a 13-year-old male BCMS student who allegedly posted plans on Instagram to shoot up the school. In announcing the charges Friday, police said the teen denied having plans to carry out the threat.
The threats came in the wake of a trend spreading on the social media app TikTok that reportedly encouraged school violence threats nationwide on Dec. 17. Police across the country increased their presence at schools, some districts canceled classes entirely and parents kept their students home, the Associated Press reported.
Locally, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigated 15 school threats within the week leading up to Dec. 17, not all tied to this trend, while the Frederick Police Department investigated one school threat by the end of the school day Friday. Both agencies said the threats were found to be non-credible and neither reported violence at area schools Friday.
Continuing their investigation into additional threats against BCMS, police say they identified and charged the 12-year-old girl Dec. 20.
Charges against her include making a threat of mass violence, misuse of electronic mail and disorderly conduct or obstruction of school activities.
“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will continue to fully investigate any and all school threats,” Sgt. Kevin Britt, FCSO school resource officer supervisor, said in the release. “Our SROs will continue to work with detectives and patrol deputies to quickly identify, locate, and criminally charge those responsible for making threats against our county schools. ... This is a serious problem, resulting in missed class time, a waste of resources, and unnecessary fear for our communities, students, and teachers. These continued school threats will not be tolerated.”
Anyone with information that can assist police in identifying other individual(s) involved in these school threats is asked to call 301-600-1046. People can report tips anonymously by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.
