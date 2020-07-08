The second of two teen brothers charged in the death of a man at the Great Frederick Fair last year pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old and his 15-year-old brother were charged after the death of 59-year-old Mount Airy resident John Weed following an assault that occurred on the midway at the fairgrounds on Sept. 20, according to previous reports. The younger brother pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter on April 29 as part of an agreement reached with prosecutors that would see his remaining assault charges dropped. The younger brother was ultimately ordered to remain in a juvenile detention facility to complete a behavioral modification program at a subsequent sentencing hearing held May 15.
The 16-year-old, who was facing two charges of second-degree assault — including one count for spitting on Weed after he fell — pleaded guilty to a single count Wednesday before Judge Julie Stevenson Solt, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Law enforcement officials and prosecutors previously stated the boys assaulted Weed after the 15-year-old approached him and asked for money. During the ensuing scuffle, Weed was punched repeatedly in the head, with the 15-year-old landing the final blow that left Weed unresponsive on the ground, according to previous stories.
Charlie Smith, the county’s state’s attorney, confirmed that the 16-year-old specifically pleaded guilty to the assault charge related to spitting on Weed after he had fallen, explaining that Weed’s family was consulted beforehand regarding the plea and the likely disposition.
“Obviously, we discussed whether we should try the case and eventually it was decided that, whether he was found guilty of one assault or two, it would have no bearing on his disposition, the judge would look at [the 16-year-old’s] conduct on that day and we agreed that the spitting was the egregious and repugnant assault,” Smith said when reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re glad he took responsibility for what he did, subsequent to his brother, and we look forward to seeking an appropriate disposition in August,” Smith added.
Christopher Quasebarth, an attorney representing Weed’s family, confirmed that the family was consulted and involved in the prosecutors’ decisions regarding the 16-year-old’s case.
“The family hopes that the juvenile accepts responsibility for his involvement in Mr. Weed’s death, and that he will actively engage himself in the court’s later disposition to become a safe and productive member of the community,” Quasebarth wrote in a written statement on the family’s behalf sent to The Frederick News-Post.
While prosecutors argued for both teens to be charged as adults, judges denied those motions in previous hearings, ordering the teens to remain in juvenile court.
Stacey Steinmetz, an attorney for the 16-year-old, said she was glad that the teen’s case remained in juvenile court, but expressed frustration with the prosecution’s portrayal of the altercation. Specifically, Steinmetz said her investigation identified multiple individuals who said they heard Weed, who was white, use a racial slur after he was approached by the youth, who are black, and asked for money.
“My investigation identified seven teenagers who heard Mr. Weed use the n-word. Several of those teenagers were not friends of the brothers charged, but were uninvolved bystanders,” Steinmetz wrote in a statement to The Frederick News-Post following the hearing.
Steinmetz stated she had also interviewed witnesses who told her that Weed himself had spit on the 15-year-old, although Steinmetz added that the witness was not certain whether the spitting was intentional or not.
“Soon after, my client was told that an older man called his brother the n-word, spit on him and pushed him, and my client regretfully approached Mr. Weed,” Steinmetz wrote in her statement.
Smith called the accounts alleged by Steinmetz “totally untrue” and characterized them as attempts at what he called “race-baiting” by individuals who he said had either refused to talk to sheriff’s deputies in initial interviews or who had provided contradictory statements in interviews. Smith also referred to footage taken of the altercation that he said further disproved accounts of Weed spitting during the incident. The state’s attorney also pointed out that, under questioning by sheriff’s deputies, the brothers themselves had denied that racial slurs were used during the altercation.
“If it had occurred, the young men would have said it had occurred. The police asked them twice and they said no both times,” Smith said.
Steinmetz acknowledged that the brothers were legally questioned by sheriff’s deputies, but condemned the manner in which the interviews took place, saying that, according to her investigation, no parents were present during the interview.
“The boys’ statements were taken in the middle of the night without parents or lawyers present,” Steinmetz said when reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. “They were given a Miranda waiver to sign, but they are children with no real understanding of their rights or what that waiver means. It’s a problem with our system that leads to inequities.”
A disposition hearing regarding the 16-year-old’s sentence is scheduled for Aug. 12, according to the state’s attorney’s office’s press release.
(6) comments
We were there when it happened. Luckily, we did not see it. We saw the group of boys running past us and running out the narrow exit gate quickly. Naturally, criminals say whatever will save themselves. When is the word of a killer taken as honest? WHY is it that these 2 people are NOT being tried as adults but the two that killed the girl in Ballenger Creek are? Plea deals do nothing but let criminals out early, so they can continue their crimes again. These people acted worse then animals, clearly enjoyed what they did, and danced around like lunatics after they intentionally seriously hurt another human being. The fair covered it up until Weed was declared dead and the Fair was closing. The Fair should have immediately cleared the area (on loud speaker). Had the cops, wherever they were prior to this, to guide people out of the ride area.
Racism reared its head again. How can this not be considered a hate crime with the video of the two brothers dancing around the guy after he was down?
[ninja]
It was a hate crime bosco, and everyone knows it, the Left just won't admit it. But we all know that if the races had been reversed the Left would have screaming "Race crime, race crime!!!" to this day.
Correction: ...would have 'been' screaming...
Did anyone say it wasn't a hate crime??
Moderator, Please do more than shut down the comments if Jerseygirl posts something vulgar.
