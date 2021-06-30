Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins lambasted county Councilman Kai Hagen on a local radio show for interfering in a traffic stop 10 days ago and accused the councilman of jeopardizing a deputy's safety.
During a live interview with WFMD radio Wednesday afternoon, Jenkins attacked Hagen for stopping alongside a deputy making a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road June 20.
It was getting dark when the deputy pulled the driver over for a tag violation, Jenkins said on air. As the deputy was talking to the driver, another vehicle driven by Hagen pulled up behind him. The deputy recognized Hagen and told him he couldn't stay there and that he was blocking traffic, Jenkins said.
Jenkins said Hagen refused to leave and that Hagen said he wouldn't leave until the driver confirmed he was OK.
"This is outrageous," Jenkins said. "Who in the hell does he think he is?"
Hagen called in to the radio station during the interview and confirmed he did stop his car alongside the deputy after passing by and noticing the driver of the car was Black.
"My wife and I were driving up Route 15," Hagen said. "We noticed that a deputy was pulling over a car that wasn't speeding, so we didn't know what that was all about, and obviously it could be a lot of different things. And as we drove past ... we noticed that it was a Black driver."
Hagen turned around, saying he wanted to make sure the man was all right. Hagen said his vehicle was "ever so slightly" off the road but mostly on the road, noting there was no traffic. Once the driver told Hagen he was OK, the councilman said he left.
Jenkins and Hagen argued back and forth on the radio.
"...You don't believe that there's any such thing as systemic racism in not only Frederick County but law enforcement in the United States," Hagen said.
"I do not," Jenkins said. "If there's a racist on the line it's you, my friend."
The sheriff went on to say the driver of the stopped vehicle received two warnings.
Jenkins said Hagen's actions jeopardized the safety of the deputy.
"Hagen, you had absolutely no business to interfere with the lawful duties of a deputy," Jenkins said. "He made a traffic stop based on a violation, a clear violation. It was none of your concern to start with."
When Jenkins became aware of the incident, he said he reached out to Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner and County Council leadership via email. The sheriff wanted the incident brought to light in a public meeting and for Hagen to be forced to write an apology to the deputy.
"So, for whatever reason they feel they can't, they won't, I don't know," Jenkins said. "The only recourse I have, I think is to bring this to the attention of the public. The public should know what the heck's going on out there. And that this guy just is frankly unsuitable for office."
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said Wednesday night she did not have the chance to speak yet with Hagen about the matter. She said she doesn’t have the authority to censure Hagen.
“My hands are kind of tied,” she said. “I don’t have authority over the other council members.”
“I’m not his mother," she added, exasperated.
Any further conversations about the incident will be under the cloud of Wednesday’s radio exchange, she said, adding that the councilman’s actions may put a strain on his relationships with other members.
“I’m at a loss to understand what Councilmember Hagen was thinking,” she said.
Reporter Jack Hogan contributed to this story.
(2) comments
Eager to see how the local Left will come up with excuses for Hagen's behavior. That will probably be followed by cries for defunding the police. [beam]
Hagen's outlandish behavior and unbelievable lack of judgment in this situation speaks for itself. There is zero room to justify his actions. Zero.
