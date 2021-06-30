Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins lambasted county Councilman Kai Hagen Wednesday after Hagen interfered in a June 20 traffic stop and, according to Jenkins, jeopardized an FCSO deputy's safety in the process.
Speaking in a live interview with WFMD radio Wednesday, Jenkins admonished Hagen for stopping alongside a deputy making a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road 10 days ago.
It was getting dark when the deputy pulled the driver over for a tag violation, Jenkins said. As the deputy was talking to the driver, Hagen approached and stopped his vehicle nearby. The deputy recognized Hagen and told him he couldn't stay there, that he was blocking traffic, Jenkins said.
Hagen, in his account, said the sheriff’s deputy was not at the door of the stopped car when the councilman pulled over.
Jenkins said Hagen refused to leave until the driver confirmed to the councilman that he was OK.
"This is outrageous. Who in the hell does he think he is?" Jenkins said Wednesday, referring to Hagen.
Hagen called in to the radio station during the interview and confirmed he stopped his car alongside the deputy after passing by and seeing that the driver was Black.
"My wife and I were driving up Route 15," Hagen said. "We noticed that a deputy was pulling over a car that wasn't speeding, so we didn't know what that was all about, and obviously it could be a lot of different things. And as we drove past ... we noticed that it was a Black driver."
Hagen said he turned around because he wanted to make sure the man was all right. Hagen said his vehicle was "ever so slightly" off the road, but mostly on the road, noting he saw no traffic.
“I was polite to him, and we left as soon as one very basic question was answered,” Hagen said.
Once the driver told Hagen he was OK, the councilman left, Jenkins said, and the deputy issued two warnings to the driver of the stopped vehicle.
"I'm not saying that the deputy did anything wrong," Hagen said, though he offered further comment on Jenkins during the call.
" ... You don't believe that there's any such thing as systemic racism in -- not only Frederick County but law enforcement in the United States," Hagen said.
"That's correct. I do not," Jenkins said. "If there's a racist on the line it's you, my friend."
Jenkins said Hagen's actions jeopardized the safety of the deputy.
"Hagen, you had absolutely no business to interfere with the lawful duties of a deputy," Jenkins said. "He made a traffic stop based on a violation, a clear violation. It was none of your concern to start with."
Jenkins (R) said he emailed Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and County Council leaders after being made aware of the incident. The sheriff wanted the events brought to light in a public meeting and for county leadership to force Hagen to write an apology to the deputy.
"So, for whatever reason they feel they can't, they won't, I don't know," Jenkins said. "The only recourse I have, I think, is to bring this to the attention of the public. The public should know what the heck's going on out there. And that this guy just is frankly unsuitable for office."
Hagen, a Democrat who was a county commissioner from 2006 to 2010 and has served on the county council — established by the county's 2014 charter — since his election in 2018, announced in March his candidacy for county executive in 2022.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said Wednesday night she hadn't yet spoken with Hagen about the matter. The council doesn’t have the authority to censure Hagen, she said.
“My hands are kind of tied,” she said. “I don’t have authority over the other council members.”
“I’m not his mother," she added.
Any further conversations about the incident will be under the cloud of Wednesday’s radio exchange, she said, noting that the councilman’s actions may put a strain on his relationships with other members.
“I’m at a loss to understand what council member Hagen was thinking,” she said.
(14) comments
Quote:
"The only recourse I have, I think, is to bring this to the attention of the public. The public should know what the heck's going on out there. And that this guy just is frankly unsuitable for office."
RESPONSE:
Not true. In MD law enforcement has a year and a day to issue a citation and or an arrest. Kye failed to obey an officers orders.
As far as "being unfit for office", that makes two of you, Sherf Trumpkins.
You single handedly got the county into major lawsuits that you lost, and the lawsuits were avoidable.
You are not even qualified to work at most police agencies, let alone local colleges doing security. You are no better than Kye.
Hagen thinks he's a god. He should be charged. What a piece of work.
l am glad to see the Sheriff stick up for his people.
And to think that councilman STEVE support he’s this baffoon’s idiotic balloon bill.
Let’s see gabbs and Davey Reid get bent out of shape cuz I called Kye a Baffoon.
1) what was the tag violation? Because in MD, we have until today to renew all expired registrations. Registrations that expired last year were allowed under Governor order to legally remain expired. So what was the tag violation? Only thing it could have been was emissions testing related.
2) Hagen refused to obey a lawful order. In MD, a police officer has one year and a day to cite or arrest someone. It’s still not to late to charge Kye with failure to obey a lawful order.
3) Trumpkins is quoted as saying that Kye put the deputies safety at risk. That’s a 1/2 truth. Since there was no altercation or mishap, and since the deputy drove away - his safety wasn’t an issue. It could have been an issue. But it didn’t become an issue. So Trumpkins is 1/2 wrong. Not compelling.
4) Kye go away no one loved you. You’re
Not the hero of the day. You’re the idiom of the decade.
I just called Kye a name. gabbs?? Davey?
copy made
Bizarre that the High Sheriff thought a radio show was the proper venue. He should have had the cojones to call Hagan personally.
That doesn't happen in Frederick. Look at the medium Ben McShane used against Roger Wilson. Facebook.
Good Lord?! What a busy-body!
Kai, get the #FACTS:
The Data Proves That Police Are Not Racist [8 mins] - PragerU, Jul 10, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BvN22bCqNk&ab_channel=PragerU
It is true that over half of homicide victims are black, which is incredible given they are less than 14% of the population. But there are biases in police forces. Black people who were fatally shot by police are twice as likely as white people to be unarmed. Black men are 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by police during their lifetime. White officers dispatched to black neighborhoods fired their guns five times as often as black officers dispatched for similar calls to the same neighborhoods.
And 1000 homicides by cops is too many. Don't think that is acceptable.
The funding police need is for training to recognize their own biases and for non-violent conflict resolution.
Lastly, don't go to PragerU for knowledge. It's shallow at best. Below is a link to a science journal, a better source with real references.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01846-z
Hagen has once again showed what a idiot he is! Shaming people at a grocery store and now this episode. We'd be better off if he chased released balloons into adjoining states and could never find his way back to Frederick Co. If the driver that had been pulled over, pulled a gun and shot him, Hagen would blame the deputy for not protecting him. Hagen should take his balloons and join the circus because he's nothing but a clown and embrassment to Frederick Co.
Kai's opponents for County Executive will have a field day with this incident. And I hope they bring it up over and over. Certainly shows Kai's lack of support for law enforcement and that he is a race baiter. Just shameful.
I think I understand Kai Hagen's motive which makes me furious!! Couldn't he have been arrested for obstruction??? How dare he interfere with a police "stop." Has he no common sense?
Frederick County would be a far better place without either one of them.
Eager to see how the local Left will come up with excuses for Hagen's behavior. That will probably be followed by cries for defunding the police. [beam]
Hagen's outlandish behavior and unbelievable lack of judgment in this situation speaks for itself. There is zero room to justify his actions. Zero.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.