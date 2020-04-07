A woman became the first person in Frederick County to be charged with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order on Sunday, according to court documents.
The charge, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine upon conviction, was filed against 39-year-old Leigh Anne Topolansky after sheriff’s deputies responded to her home off Woodchuck Lane north of Frederick to investigate a 911 hang-up at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies found a domestic argument at the home and learned from two witnesses that Topolansky drove to a relative’s home earlier in the day to pick up a relative to help Topolansky move several appliances around her home, according to charging documents.
Deputies determined that Topolansky’s reason for leaving her home was not essential and was not an exception to the governor’s March 30 directive ordering all residents who did not have essential jobs to stay home to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the documents.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment Tuesday, but Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith, responding by email to The Frederick News-Post’s questions, said the case appeared to be one of, if not the first example of the order being enforced in the county.
“There is a possibility that citations have been issued, but I am not aware of any,” Smith wrote.
A search of online court records from the date the order went into effect through Tuesday did not show any other cases involving people charged with violating orders issued during a state of emergency.
Frederick County law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, clarified early on after the stay-at-home order that their patrol officers and deputies would not be randomly stopping drivers, using checkpoints or other such methods to enforce the order. The sheriff’s office indicated its approach would be to consider citing individuals who are found to be in violation of the order during the normal course of an investigation or traffic stop.
Topolansky was also charged with a single count each of second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse and failure to obey a lawful order by a law enforcement officer after deputies determined that she assaulted a teen girl during the argument. Topolansky also ignored orders to stop shouting over them as they attempted to speak to others, the documents state.
Additionally, Topolansky was charged with malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,000 after deputies said she pulled a fire sprinkler head off the wall in a holding cell at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center following her arrest. The lower level of the law enforcement center was partially flooded as a result, damaging carpeting, electronics and boxes, the documents state.
Topolansky was released early Tuesday after she was granted an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $10,000, according to online court records.
(5) comments
As for the post office, some people are mailing masks to loved ones in other states. People are helping people in anyway possible.
Sounds like her alligator mouth overloaded her hummingbird @ss. A sure way to talk your way into trouble.
What a joke. I bet 90% of the people out there are violating the order. Just have a police officer stand at the post office. People coming in left and right for stamps or mail a Easter package. How is this essential. It’s a joke
She sounds like a real winner
Check out her charges previously, 25 times for various offense pens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.