A man was denied bail Thursday after sheriff’s deputies said he stalked and repeatedly harassed a woman and terrorized a Spring Ridge neighborhood, ultimately lighting a vehicle on fire, according to court records.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the initial harassment call at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, meeting a woman in the 7300 block of Marcie’s Choice Lane to take a complaint about a male acquaintance who had been calling and texting her repeatedly over the last several days and even following her from her home to her workplace. At first the woman tried to work things out with the man, 42-year-old William Joshua Yoro, but eventually gave up and blocked Yoro’s number, court charging documents state.
The woman had received 88 calls and texts from another of Yoro’s phone numbers as of Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office also took several calls from neighbors of the woman in the Spring Ridge area about a suspicious vehicle in the area and eventually identified Yoro as the driver, though he declined to say why he was in the neighborhood when questioned, according to the documents.
By Tuesday morning, Yoro had called the woman more than 200 times, threatened to kill himself and showed up at her home and workplace multiple times to harass her, leading the woman to file an interim protective order against him. Sheriff’s deputies also filed for a criminal summons against Yoro charging him with stalking, harassment and telephone misuse for repeated calls, according to the documents.
Yoro’s arrest came a day later at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday when deputies responded to Newport Terrace in Spring Ridge where a 2011 Subaru Outback sustained serious damage as the result of a fire and a second vehicle parked next to it also sustained damage. Fire marshals determined the fire was intentional and that someone had likely poured gasoline on the Outback before igniting it, the documents state.
Less than 10 minutes after sheriff’s deputies arrived, Yoro walked out of the woods nearby and was quickly detained, according to the documents. While Yoro denied having anything to do with the fire, saying he just happened to be out walking footpaths in the neighborhood, detectives noted a strong odor of gasoline on him.
This, coupled with the fact that the woman who had filed for the protective order against Yoro lived in the immediate area of the vehicle fire, led sheriff’s deputies to charge Yoro with two counts each of second-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning, as well as one count each for reckless endangerment and violating a protective order, court records indicate.
Marjorie Castillo, an assistant public defender representing Yoro at a bail review hearing Thursday, said her client explained to the deputies why he smelled like gasoline, explaining that he had picked up a can of fuel for a friend of his who had run out and some of the liquid had spilled in his car. Castillo also told Judge Eric Schaffer that her client was confident there were enough security cameras in the community to prove he was innocent.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Shoemaker, on the other hand, characterized Yoro as a serious threat to both the woman he was charged with stalking as well as the public at large.
”He has caused quite an uproar in that community [in Spring Ridge] ... and now they find themselves victims due to the burning of their cars,” Shoemaker said, arguing that Schaffer continue to withhold bail in Yoro’s case.
Schaffer sided with Shoemaker, agreeing with the prosecutor’s assertion that holding Yoro without bail was the best way to ensure the safety of the public.
