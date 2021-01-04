Two Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were justified in an October shooting that killed a man in Emmitsburg, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office announced Monday.
The two deputies' conduct during the incident doesn't warrant charges, said the state's attorney.
Bryan Selmer, 38, was shot and killed near the Silo Hill Exxon station in Emmitsburg on Oct. 19 after a pursuit that involved officers from multiple agencies.
__________
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.
(1) comment
Cue our very own Lead Head with more of her childish gibberish about our sheriff. The stage is all yours, Plumbum, don't let us down!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.