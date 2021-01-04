Police Scene Emmitsburg
Buy Now

Police investigators search an area at the scene of October's police-involved shooting on Silo Hill Road in Emmitsburg. 

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Two Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were justified in an October shooting that killed a man in Emmitsburg, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The two deputies' conduct during the incident doesn't warrant charges, said the state's attorney.

Bryan Selmer, 38, was shot and killed near the Silo Hill Exxon station in Emmitsburg on Oct. 19 after a pursuit that involved officers from multiple agencies.

__________

This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(1) comment

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Cue our very own Lead Head with more of her childish gibberish about our sheriff. The stage is all yours, Plumbum, don't let us down!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!