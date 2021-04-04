FCSO vehicle

A Frederick County Sheriff's Office vehicle is pictured.

 Courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Seven new deputies joined the Frederick Sheriff's Office last week, the office announced Friday.

Madison Engels, Tyler Haldeman, Brooks Keller, William Mayhew, Austin Petry, Benjamin Seiss and Jacob Sewell recently completed their academy training and will begin field training and a probationary period before beginning their solo patrol duties.

At the academy, the new recruits studied topics including legal issues of search and seizure, de-escalation, dealing with people experiencing a mental health crisis, firearms, use of force and Maryland criminal and vehicle law.

The deputies will have to complete about 480 hours of field training, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an email Friday.

The additions bring the office to 187 sworn officers.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!