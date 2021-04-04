Seven new deputies joined the Frederick Sheriff's Office last week, the office announced Friday.
Madison Engels, Tyler Haldeman, Brooks Keller, William Mayhew, Austin Petry, Benjamin Seiss and Jacob Sewell recently completed their academy training and will begin field training and a probationary period before beginning their solo patrol duties.
At the academy, the new recruits studied topics including legal issues of search and seizure, de-escalation, dealing with people experiencing a mental health crisis, firearms, use of force and Maryland criminal and vehicle law.
The deputies will have to complete about 480 hours of field training, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an email Friday.
The additions bring the office to 187 sworn officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.