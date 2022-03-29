The Knoxville man shot in the arm by a deputy Friday after he reportedly threw a projectile at police is out of the hospital and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Jacob Christian Wilford, 22, was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center Monday afternoon after being released from the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, the sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday.
Deputy 1st Class Brian Mothershead, a six-year veteran of the force, shot Wilford Friday after deputies reportedly found him on a property he was just ordered to stay away from in the 300 block of East Mountain Road, Knoxville, according to the FCSO. Earlier that evening, deputies served a domestic violence protective order to Wilford, which prohibited him from being on the property and abusing or threatening the occupants, FCSO said.
Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, after the protective order was served, deputies received a call that Wilford was on the property. Wilford allegedly hid behind a shed and threw a "projectile" at police, then Mothershead fired a single shot at Wilford, hitting him in the arm, according to FCSO. Deputies immediately provided first aid. Police have not specified what type of projectile Wilford allegedly hurled.
Mothershead is on leave pending the results of the investigation, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. He is assigned to Patrol Team 3 in the FCSO Law Enforcement Bureau’s Patrol Operations.
FCSO in its release said more charges may filed against Wilford. A bail review is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, online court records state.
Medical staff will care for Wilford at the detention center, according to FCSO.
