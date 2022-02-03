A crash in Thurmont ended in the arrest of two men who police say were wanted on out-of-state warrants.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 8500 Old Kiln Road at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a vehicle crash, police said in a news release.
Deputies reportedly found Billings, Montana resident David Cody Wilson, 30, intoxicated outside a disabled vehicle. Passenger Brandon Lee Bennett, 30, of Frederick, fled the scene carrying a handgun, according to police.
Multiple FCSO units responded and tracked Bennett down, and K-9 handlers found a firearm. Wilson and Bennett were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. Peering in the vehicle, deputies allegedly found rounds of ammunition.
Wilson’s 10 charges include resisting/interfering with arrest, second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering, possessing marijuana, and firearms offenses. He is being held without bond, online court records show. No attorney was listed online Thursday.
Bennett’s eight charges include possessing marijuana and firearms offenses. He was released on $5,000 bail Wednesday and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
“Our deputies quickly responded and resolved an incident that could have gone in the wrong direction,” FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “Both subjects had out-of-state warrants, Wilson’s was extraditable from Montana, and both have a lengthy criminal history and are known to resist arrest and carry firearms.”
