With the help of a K-9 unit, Frederick County Sheriff's Office tracked down a man suspected in a home burglary near Woodsboro Saturday.
Around 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the 11700 block of Legore Bridge Road for a residential burglary in progress, according to the sheriff's office.
Woodsboro resident Emmett Padraig McCarthy allegedly fled the scene. The sheriff's office told residents to be on the lookout, warning that he was considered dangerous. He was later found and taken into custody, spokesman Todd Wivell said at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday. Online court records show McCarthy was released on his own recognizance Sunday.
McCarthy has been charged with four counts of attempted fourth-degree burglary and two counts each of malicious destruction of property valued greater than $1,000 and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.
_____________
This story has been updated from its original version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.