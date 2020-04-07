A Frederick man was denied bail this week after sheriff's deputies charged him with strangling a woman during a domestic assault Sunday night, according to court documents.
Brian Davis Parker, 38, whose address is listed in court records in the 5800 block of Shadbush Court, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Sunday while staying in a motel in the 6000 block of Francis Scott Key Drive after sheriff's deputies responded to a call for an assault in progress in the area.
The woman appeared distraught and was coughing uncontrollably when she told deputies that Parker had strangled her a short time earlier during an assault, the documents state. Deputies confirmed the woman had injuries consistent with being strangled and emergency medical personnel responded to provide her assistance.
Parker stated that the woman had punched him, but deputies were not able to locate any evidence of injury and Parker was generally uncooperative, shouting at the woman and demanding deputies remove his handcuffs so that he could fight them, the documents state. Deputies indicated in their report that Parker's aggressiveness frightened the woman so much that she refused to sign domestic violence paperwork and walked away from the scene.
Parker was charged with first- and second-degree assault and was denied bail during a hearing before a District Court judge on Monday, court records state.
