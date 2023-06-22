The Frederick County Sheriff's Office held its annual steering committee meeting on Wednesday and gave highlights of the federal 287(g) program.
The federal 287(g) program permits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train law enforcement officers to inquire about the immigration status of those booked at jails.
In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.
The program has lodged 50 detainers in Frederick County so far in 2023, Maj. Michael Cronise, the assistant chief of the Corrections Bureau, said.
In 2022, the number was about 79, Cronise said. In 2020 and 2021, the program lodged 29 each year, he said.
The presentation for the event went over specific cases of people charged with more severe offenses who were processed through 287(g) in the last 12 months.
"The partnership has been effective in removing felons, gang members and violent criminals off our streets," Cronise said.
The presentation also included the countries of origin of people against whom detainers had been lodged — the top countries from 2008 to the present.
El Salvador was the highest at 593. Mexico came in at 384, Guatemala at 293, and Honduras at 211.
The 287(g) program began at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in 2008. It has faced criticism in Frederick County from the American Civil Liberties Union.
An audit made available in 2020 showed that the 287(g) program costs the county roughly $9,000 or $21,400 a year. The variance was due to two different ways to conceptualize overtime.
