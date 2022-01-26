Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot a cashier at a Frederick department store Tuesday night.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to Ross at 7288 Guilford Drive at about 9:40 p.m. for a call of an armed robbery in progress, according to a news release. The suspect reportedly threatened the cashier but did not brandish a weapon, police say. When the cashier started to scream, the suspect fled out the front door.
Store personnel told police the suspect was a heavy-set male wearing large glasses, a black stocking cap, black pants and a hooded black and gray sweatshirt.
Witness outside of the store reportedly saw the suspect motioning for a vehicle to pick him up, then lost sight of him. Deputies set up a perimeter around the shopping complex upon arrival, but the suspect had already fled.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-008602. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.
Looks like a woman to me.
Weird comments. It wasn't even a robbery, and there is no evidence of a weapon, so nothing really happened.
so attempted robbery with or without a weapon is not a concern???? Good to know!
Just read Maryland Code on Robbery quite interesting and this is a felony crime unless the cashier is lying and it never happened?????
No I think the cashier was telling the truth…true can be interpreted in many different ways. She told the truth when she said the perp threatened her, she started to scream, the perp ran away …I guess the thinking would be who would be dumb enough to rob a Ross store without a gun? So everyone is assuming the perp had a gun….?
So who would have thought the local Ross store was the place to rob...isn't BestBuy next door? ......makes me wonder????
Maybe it wasn't an armed robbery at the Ross store...maybe it was meant to be something else? The guy didn't have a weapon and didn't want money because a woman screaming scared him away so easily..like if you are skilled at armed robbery's you would be prepared for screaming and would just brandish your gun and say give me all your money...but no, he ran away as soon as the employee started to scream...not a skilled armed robber that's for sure..but hey you skilled armed robbers please feel free to correct my thinking if I am thinking wrong..? Cool...?
he didn't SHOW a weapon doesn't mean he didn't HAVE one
weapon or not the threat made to the cashier falls under MD Code for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery...
True….
A little bit of Baltimore City comes to Frederick.
Hopefully this is not a beginning of things to come...
So is this like the first armed robbery ever? Your comment makes no sense BoomBoom nor does bhall's. Did you both just pull your heads out of the sand they were buried in?
nice response like you are the amazing Kreskin... it is just a comment don't get so upset...
Yeah I know BoomBoom comments aren't meant to make sense..unless you are the amazing Kreskin....and can see right through them to the truth, the truth is we aren't under attack by armed robbers...stop trying to stoke up people's fears. Any retail employee is trained on how to handle situations like this...so stop clutching your pearls BoomBoom..okay ? Though I would go with the fake ones...real ones are pricey and CD may loose them in the salad bar...and real ones dissolve in vinegar.
Which is why PurplePickles and NewMarketParent went to Vegas...they could see through each other's truths...and know your truths...just like the amazing Kreskin...[wink][wink][wink][scared]
Wow you got real upset so sorry... armed or not according to the report the suspect attempted to rob the store... I do not clutch pearls and would not have worried about it either... now let us have a nicer time exchanging thoughts rather than bitterness some days...
Is this going to be the new normal?
No, the new normal is a 20yo killing a 21yo at Burger King, the 2nd Burger King murder recently, or an 18yo stabbing his Mother to death or a young man killing his 19yo acquaintance or a man killing his wife and throwing her body in a creek or a teen killing his girlfriend in Ballenger Creek, or the teen shot at a motel near FSK Mall, to name a few recent ones.
Very troubling events. We should be concerned.
Sad, but true.
Yes totally agree with you that all you mentioned are really sad events and if you add to what is happening across the country when it comes to the crime wave... it is time we get more serious about law and order again... waiting to hear why a 17 year old shoots a 15 year old in the bathroom at Magruder HS... what was his motive... hopefully things get better soon!
