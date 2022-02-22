The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported firearm discharge that went off in Walkersville early Tuesday.
Deputies responded at about 3:45 a.m. near Harp and Water Street roads, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, There, they found approximately 80 spent .40 caliber shell casings.
Police did not find evidence of property damage or injury. A witness told police a white car parked in the area approximately one hour prior to the call.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-019593.
— Mary Grace Keller
