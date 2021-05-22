The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after being called for a report of shots fired Saturday afternoon near Frederick.
Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Bradshaw Court at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
One male victim was identified and was being treated.
Deputies are looking for a Black man in his mid-20s wearing a red sweatshirt, blue gym shorts, white high top shoes and white socks. He is approximately 6 feet tall, has a slender build and a crewcut haircut.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-1046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.