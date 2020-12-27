The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday death at the Adult Detention Center.
Thirty-two-year-old Ava Michelle Ricketts, of Hagerstown, was found dead in her cell by another inmate around 5:30 p.m. Authorities initiated life-saving efforts, but those were unsuccessful. Initial evidence indicated suicide by hanging, according to an FCSO press release.
Ricketts, who was in a mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine while at the jail, was arrested Dec. 21 and was awaiting trial on several charges, including counts of theft, drug-related misdemeanors and driving on a suspended of revoked license, according to online court records.
Authorities said there was no indication Ricketts was a threat to herself, and she was not on suicide watch. Documented logs state staff made the required cell checks throughout the day, with last contact at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to the release
Ricketts' body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, the release indicated.
