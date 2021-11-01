A smart phone app is helping Frederick County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handlers track their paths and has even proven useful in training.
Instead of writing long reports to detail the path a K-9 took tracking, handlers are taking advantage of the Mantrailing app. Through GPS, the app documents the exact track a dog takes with their handler and relays that information in real time back to the scene commander.
“Since June 2021, the FCSO K-9 team has been using this application and it has already saved man hours, prevented redundancies of K-9’s covering the same area, and provided our commanders with real time footage of the K-9 tracks,” FCSO K-9 lead Sgt. Jeremiah Kretsinger said in a news release.
In the past, handlers wrote long reports detailing their searches, the release reads, or drew their tracks on Google Earth. Both methods proved time consuming, leading Kretsinger and K-9 handler Deputy Ben Phelps to find and implement Mantrailing. Through the app, the commander on a scene can see where dogs have searched and decide whether to send more resources. Handlers download data from the app and attach it to their case files, according to the release, which the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office can access for prosecution purposes.
When it comes to training, handlers can use the app to improve their skills by having one handler attempt to track the path laid by another. If they stray off course, the app alerts the user, the release states. The app will overlay two paths on one map to demonstrate the team’s accuracy.
The app only costs about $30 per year, and handlers are self-taught in its use.
“The fact we have already seen a great return by using this application, that overhead costs are so low, and that there are no training costs, make this the right tool for us to use,” Kretsinger said in the release.
