A man threatened grocery store clerks in Middletown with a steak knife and stole $148 in cash Tuesday, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at the Safeway in Middletown at about 12:15 p.m. for an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with witnesses in the store as well as employees to detail the incident and get a description of the robber. The witnesses said a white man, who appearing to be between 20 and 30 years old entered the store and approached two clerks. He demanded money while waving what appeared to be a 6-inch kitchen knife and threatened to stab the clerks, according to a sheriff's office press release. The suspect was given $148 and exited the front door of the store.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect walk to the rear of the building and was last seen running through a field behind the store. A K-9 track and Maryland State Police Trooper 3 searched but were unsuccessful in locating the robber, the press release said.
The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark or black sweatshirt with what is believed to be “South Carroll Soccer Rocks” or something similar printed on the front, the release said.
If anyone has any information related to this robbery, please contact Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 or Detective Brady at 301-600-7134. Tips can also be left anonymously on the tip line at 301-600-4131.
(3) comments
He least he was respectful enough to wear a mask.
You were there?
The robbery happend around 1, as least that was when the helicopters were overhead.
