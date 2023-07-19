The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man in connection with garage thefts in Knoxville.
The man is suspected of being involved with two incidents in Frederick County on Sunday, Todd Wivell, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, wrote in a text message.
The man might drive a 1994 to 1996 black Toyota truck with aluminum rims, the sheriff’s office posted in a message on Facebook on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office shared a video it said was taken from a theft in the 3800 block of South Mountain Road on July 16 at 1:48 p.m.
The man was described as 40 to 50 years old, wearing a T-shirt with a Reebok logo and black sneakers.