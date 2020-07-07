Speed is being investigated as a factor in a crash that left one person dead and sent three others to area hospitals Monday night near Monrovia, according to county sheriff's deputies.
The crash happened in the 5000 block of Lynn Burke Road at approximately 9:55 p.m. when a Cadillac sedan traveling south on Lynn Burke crossed the center line and struck a 2500 Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer in the northbound lane, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the Cadillac, who was not identified as of Tuesday morning, was killed in the crash and three other occupants of the sedan were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that were deemed not to be life-threatening, the release states.
The driver of the truck was unharmed as a result of the crash, the release indicates.
Members of the sheriff’s office's Traffic Reconstruction Team were investigating the full circumstances of the crash and anyone with information that could help their investigation should call 301-600-1046 and ask to speak with Deputy 1st Class Nathan Rector.
