A Sunday afternoon shooting left one person injured, according to the Frederick Police Department.
Around 4:10 p.m., FPD officers responded to a report of a firearm discharge in the 900 block of Mosby Drive.
When officers got to the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot in the upper body, according to the release. The victim was taken to a local trauma facility with injuries that are non-life threatening.
Witnesses said that “as the victim parked his vehicle the suspect pulled up and discharged a firearm in his direction,” the release reads in part.
The suspect left the area in a silver sedan.
People who were in the area and saw something unusual or who have cameras in the area are asked to contact FPD. People who contact the tip line will remain anonymous.
To leave a voicemail, contact 301-600-TIPS (8477). To leave a text message, contact 240-674-TIPS (8477) and to send an email, contact fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
