Frederick Police Department detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive for a reported shooting around 9:25 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot in the leg, according to a Thursday night news release. The man was transported to a local medical facility.
Anyone in the area who observed anything that may pertain to the incident is asked to contact authorities. They can do so anonymously by calling 301-600-8477 or by sending an email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org. A text tip can be sent to 240-674-8477.
(1) comment
Shootings in Frederick seem to be occurring on a regular basis these days, and I don't see it getting any better. Growing pains, I guess..... [lol]
