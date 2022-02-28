A Florida man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in a Mount Airy area residence, and no charges have been filed against the woman who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies found Danny Ray Sidders, 52, of Orlando, deceased at scene from a gunshot wound in the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley, according to a police news release issued Monday. Deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
An initial investigation reportedly found that a woman fatally shot Sidders in a "domestic altercation," police wrote. FCSO did not release the woman's name, but said she has fully cooperated with police and undergone hours of interviews. Sidders had a protective order issued against him barring him from being at the address, police said. No charges have been filed against the woman, according to FCSO, pending further investigation.
Police said they have notified next of kin.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-021574.
(4) comments
We only got a brief summary, but I love that she was prepared and able to defend herself. I know, there is no glory in having shoot someone in your home, and live with that memory. It's good seeing that she was one step ahead.
Violate a protective, and attack a woman, and now dead? Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I sure hope this guy's intended victim is OK. Who knows what may have happened if she couldn't protect herself as she did.
Growing up in a rural hillbilly area, we had a term "he needs killin'", which was also a valid legal defense, as in "he needed killin'".
Great avatar! [thumbup]
