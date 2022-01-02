Dozens gathered in the parking lot outside of the Burger King on Routzahn’s Way Sunday evening to honor Jaion Antonio Penamon, the young man who was gunned down inside of the restaurant exactly a week earlier when police say he tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.
At the vigil, Penamon, 21, was remembered for his bright smile, which his friends and family members said could light up a room. They hugged each other tightly, exchanging stories about the young man and often wiping tears from their eyes.
He was bashful, recalled Anitra Watts, the mother of his closest friend. Still, she said, he could make anyone laugh. She remembers Penamon as an amazing person — someone who was respectful, well-mannered and outgoing. He loomed large in the hearts of so many, she said.
“He meant a lot to a lot of people,” she said. She looked out at the large, steadily growing crowd in front of the restaurant. “As you can see.”
Though a chilly wind whipped through the parking lot, over a hundred people came together to support Penamon’s family and celebrate the young man’s life. Just before 5:45, the glowing lights of the Burger King sign flickered on, illuminating the masked faces of those attending the vigil.
Before the remembrance began, 24-year-old Kia Reinhardt presented a vibrant painting of Penamon to his parents. In a project that she estimates took her about 48 hours, she captured the young man’s sweet face and gave him angel wings. She inscribed four words on the piece of art: “Heaven needed a hero.”
Reinhardt never knew Penamon personally — only through other friends. While he graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 2019, she attended Frederick High School. But she knew he was a great kid.
“I just want people to remember him as a hero,” she said on Sunday. “We lost a good one.”
While attending TJ, Penamon played basketball. People knew him as “Mr. 3-pointer,” Watts said, her eyes sparkling with the memory. He also played while attending grades 6 through 8 at Monocacy Middle School, where he was coached by Don Boyd, who attended and spoke at Sunday’s vigil.
Penamon’s death has been hard for him to process, Boyd said. He’s been coaching for over two decades and still considers each of his former students “his kids.”
“It’s just a sad situation,” he said. “We’re gonna miss Jaion.”
Frederick Police found Penamon inside the Burger King’s vestibule when they responded to the scene at around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Though the young man was still alive when they found him, police say he died after receiving care from emergency medical services.
Darin Tyler Robey, 20, of Frederick, has been arrested for Penamon’s death. He is being held without bail on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and four firearms-related offenses and has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27.
At Sunday’s vigil, Rev. Ronnie Henry — a pastor at the Adamstown-based Hope Christian Fellowship Church — urged those in attendance to pray for Penamon’s parents and siblings. At one point, he had everyone turn on their cell phone flashlights and lift their devices high into the air. The twinkling lights stood out against the brightness beaming from the parking lot’s floodlights.
“We want Jaion to see these lights,” he said. Throughout the evening, people called up to the sky: “We love you, Jaion!”
Henry encouraged the community members present to follow in Penamon’s footsteps and “be about love and be about peace.”
“Jaion gave his life trying to make peace,” he said. “That’s my plea for you tonight. Make peace.”
