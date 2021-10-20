About the shooter

As a Navy hospital corpsman, Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet worked as a lab technician, according to a public affairs officer for the Naval Medical Research Center said.

The victims are also lab technicians, spokesman Tommy Lamkin said in April. All three were assigned to the same command, the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate, according to Lamkin.

Woldesenbet joined the Navy in 2012 and was an E4 at the time of his death, Lamkin said. He was not deployed overseas, according to his public military service record.

Woldesenbet’s first assignment outside training was as a student in the Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Lamkin said. From there, his military service took him to Corpus Christi, Texas, then Bremerton, Washington, followed by San Antonio, Texas; Portsmouth, Virginia and finally Frederick.

-Mary Grace Keller