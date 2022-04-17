The pilot of a small airplane and two of his passengers were transported to the hospital after the pilot lost control of the aircraft and crashed in Grantsville on Saturday evening, police said.
Maryland State Police responded to the crash shortly after 8 p.m. in a wooded area next to Spring Ridge Court, located east of U.S. Route 219, according to a Saturday state police news release.
The 1966 Piper single engine fixed wing aircraft left from Walbash, Indiana, and was headed toward the Martin State Airport in Middle River, according to a preliminary investigation from the state police.
The pilot, Robert Greensberg, 62, of Baltimore, told investigators he began experiencing bad weather in the Garrett County area and climbed to 11,000 feet, according to the release.
Greensberg suspected the plane iced over, causing a “lack of control of the aircraft,” state police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation into the crash, according to the state police news release.
No other injuries were reported from the crash, state police said.
