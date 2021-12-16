As a social media trend threatens school violence across the nation, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it has investigated noncredible threats locally and is preparing an increased police presence for Friday.
News outlets across the country shared reports Thursday of a “trend” circulating on the social media application TikTok that encourages violence at schools on Dec. 17.
The FCSO on social media Thursday afternoon said it was investigating potential threats to Oakdale High School and Ballenger Creek Middle School, but in a news release Thursday night said none of the threats received were credible.
“We have received numerous social media messages concerning acts of violence in our schools and at this time not one of those threats is credible,” Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO school resource officer commander, said in the release. “We are using every available [investigative] tool to include court orders to social media providers to identify those involved.”
Though the threats received as of 9 p.m. Thursday are not believed to be credible, the Sheriff’s Office is taking action to prepare for potential violence.
The Sheriff’s Office said extra deputies, community deputies and detectives will patrol schools throughout the county Friday. Residents and students should expect an increase in mobile unit patrol checks at all Frederick County schools.
“Working with our partner agencies, we will take swift action on anyone found making threats of violence in our schools,” Deater said in the release. “This is an extremely serious situation, and every threat will be thoroughly investigated.”
Frederick County Public Schools sent a communication to families Thursday acknowledging the threat.
“There is no credibility to this threat, which originated outside the state of Maryland and was made against all schools in the United States,” the email communication reads. “Law enforcement and the Maryland Center for School Safety are aware of this threat, which comes following a series of verbal and social media threats that have been investigated throughout FCPS in recent weeks. All of those threats were investigated. None were found to be credible.”
FCPS will follow its normal operating schedule Friday, the communication reads.Eric Louérs-Phillips, executive director of public affairs for FCPS, said the district takes threats seriously. He encouraged parents to be aware of their children’s social media use. A threat to school safety, Louérs-Phillips said, could be prosecuted by law enforcement and result in additional consequences from the school district.
Anyone with information that can assist police in identifying people who made the threats is asked to call 301-600-1046. Reports can be made anonymously by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.