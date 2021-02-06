A 64-year-old man was stabbed near the Golden Mile Saturday morning. The man was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, according to a Frederick Police Department spokesman.
Police don't have any information on possible suspects or how many times the man was stabbed, the spokesman said, except that the man was stabbed in the torso.
Tips on the stabbing can be sent to tofpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or residents can call 301-600-8477 or text 240-674-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.
Another knife-related crime. Obviously we need better knife control laws.
