Maryland State Police were still investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Monday afternoon, according to an agency press release.
The crash, which involved a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 prior to the bridge carrying the interstate over Hollow Road, according to state police's press release. A preliminary investigation led state police to believe one of the pickup truck's tires blew out, causing the vehicle to strike an embankment off the road and roll over, the release states.
The driver of the truck, 71-year-old Hagerstown resident Cecilio Ona Bernabe Jr., died in the crash, according to the release.
The investigation into the crash remained ongoing as of Monday evening and any witnesses or those with information that could assist detectives were asked to call the Frederick Barrack duty officer at 301-600-4150.
