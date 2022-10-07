A Gov. Thomas Johnson High School student was arrested Friday after attempting to stab multiple people in the school cafeteria, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.
FCSO responded to the school Friday afternoon and reported via Facebook around 1 p.m. that no one was injured.
In an email from the school, officials wrote that the student "displayed a knife and threatened several students" during lunch.
"Fortunately, adults were able to quickly intervene, apprehend the student, and confiscate the knife," the email said.
In an update around 1:45 p.m., FCSO wrote that "it appears this was an isolated incident between two students in the cafeteria."
A school resource officer stopped the incident from escalating, FCSO wrote.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
