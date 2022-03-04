Five children and one adult were hospitalized after an "irritant" was released into the air at Ballenger Creek Middle School Friday morning, leading to an evacuation, according to school and police officials.
A call for an "unknown odor" at the school at 5525 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, came in at about 10:14 a.m., Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said. The school was immediately evacuated.
Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools director of public affairs, called the substance an irritant but didn't specify what kind. Before students and staff reentered the building around 11:30 a.m., Louérs-Phillips said an environmental assessment of the school's air found it to be safe for reentry.
Wivell said an additional seven children and one adult were evaluated in ambulances and refused medical transport.
Parents and guardians were initially kept away from the school while fire apparatus cleared the scene, but were later allowed to pick up their students.
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said his office is investigating the incident and emphasized that children's safety is their "first priority."
Part of the Ballenger Creek Middle investigation includes whether the incident is connected to an Urbana High School evacuation that occurred Thursday, according to Wivell. A 14-year-old student is facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing bleach to Urbana High with plans of making mustard gas.
This is a News-Post alert. Check back for updates.
(6) comments
There is only one entrance/exit to this school and no large parking lot nearby enough to shepard the kids out to meet parents. When fire truck and police need that entrance/exit the kids are usually in the large green space behind the school that is not accessible by auto. Keeping the children safe first, attend to the needy, then disperse the rest as they have been kept safe. In loco parentis is the guide for who has "power" when children are on school property, especially in an emergency situation. Still, it's just sad.
"Children were not permitted to leave the school and parents were not allowed near the building." So, who has the ultimate authority when it comes to children -- parents -- or the government?
Good question. Sounds like the government does in a situation like this.
Well, since the school was a potential crime scene, and potentially posed a health risk to all, it would be very unwise to allow the entry of additional people, parents or not.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Can you imagine the scenario if they had allowed parents near the scene? The first responders need space to do their work. The kids were moved to a safe space and the first responders were handling it. My kid was one of them, so I completely understand the desire to move your kid away from danger, but all of the parents swarming in to pick up their kids would have created a more dangerous and chaotic situation. Sometimes we all need to stop being Karens and let the professionals do the job they have trained for.
