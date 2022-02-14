A Virginia man is in serious condition three days after he allegedly fired upon Frederick police, who shot back.
Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, faces two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony after he reportedly shot two Frederick Police Department officers Friday afternoon.
Officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, are home recovering with their families after being released from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center Friday evening, city of Frederick communications manager Allen Etzler said Monday.
Initially, FPD guarded Lewis in the hospital, but the task has since been handed over to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. FCSO correctional officers are guarding Lewis 24/7 while he is in recovery, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said.
"In the interest of allowing an independent investigation to take place, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office has agreed to take over" guarding Lewis in shock trauma, Etzler said.
Maryland State Police is investigating the shooting. A bail review scheduled for Lewis Monday afternoon was canceled, online court records show.
Lewis is considered to be in "serious condition" as of about 1 p.m. Monday, according to Michael Schwartzberg, senior director of media relations for the University of Maryland Medical System.
Kowalsky and Snyder are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues, Etzler said.
Charging documents obtained by the News-Post Monday state Kowalsky was shot in the arm, while Snyder was shot in the clavicle/shoulder area. Lewis was shot in the lower torso, charging documents read. The documents did not reveal how many shots were fired but stated two live rounds remained in the .45-caliber handgun Lewis allegedly used against police.
Kowalsky and Snyder responded to the area of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway Friday after FPD received a 911 call at 12:43 p.m. for a firearms complaint, according to charging documents. The officers encountered Lewis, who was later identified, and verbally told him to show his hands, charging documents state.
Lewis reportedly ignored the officers' commands with his back to them, began to walk away, then "abruptly" turned toward the police with a handgun and fired, charging documents allege. The officers returned fire, documents state, striking him in the lower torso. Once he was incapacitated, Lewis was handcuffed. Responding officers rendered medical aid to him, according to charging documents. The officers and Lewis were flown to Shock Trauma.
On scene, police found multiple shell casings and the handgun Lewis allegedly used. A witness reportedly saw the shooting unfold in the parking lot area of an apartment building, according to charging documents, and corroborated police's account of events. The witness told police Lewis continued to ignore commands to show his hands after he fell.
