A suspect who reportedly fired upon a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy during an attempted traffic stop early Friday morning is now in the hospital after the deputy shot back, according to a news release.
A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle at about 2:45 a.m. for speeding and suspected driving under the influence on Interstate 270 and Md. 85, but the suspect refused to stop, FCSO said in its release.
The suspect reportedly bailed out of his vehicle in the Kingsbrook Community area, the release reads, and a foot pursuit began. During the chase, the suspect allegedly started firing at the deputy, who returned fire and injured the suspect. The deputy was uninjured, according to the FCSO release.
Emergency medical services personnel took the suspect by ground to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is in stable condition, FCSO said in the 6:50 a.m. release. Deputies recovered a handgun on scene, according to police, and there is no threat to the community.
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. at the Kingsbrook Community pool parking lot to update the community on this incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence for some time. No further information was immediately available.
This is a News-Post alert. Check back for updates.
(5) comments
What is the expected outcome when you bail and start shooting at the cops? Let's see the mug shot of this genius.
[thumbup] If there is any justice in the world, a mugshot will not be needed. WFMD had reported this at 3:11 AM.noting the suspect was shot in the face. CPR was being administered and the suspect was being taken to Baltimore.
https://www.wfmd.com/2022/03/18/man-who-fired-at-police-in-frederick-county-shot-in-kingsbrook-friday-morning/
Man Who Fired At Police In Frederick County Shot In Kingsbrook Friday Morning
March 18, 2022 - 3:11 am
Photo by Ryan Hedrick
Suspect received injuries to his face and shoulder
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man has been shot by Frederick County Sheriff‘s Office Deputies after he led them on chase early Friday morning.
According to scanner reports, at around 2:45 AM, police we’re following a vehicle in Frederick County that refused to stop.
The suspect drove his vehicle into the Kingsbrook community and eventually stopped his car and fled on Rooks Court.
As deputies were pursuing the man, he fired a gun at police. They returned fire and the suspect suffered gunshot wounds to his face and chest. CPR was given to the man.
This is an active situation and police remain on the scene.
As of 3:04 AM, the suspect had a pulse and was breathing and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Yep....too bad he didn't win the Darwin Award for his stupidity.
If he's still alive, the deputy only winged him, though severely. They could have [legitimately] saved the taxpayers the expense of medical bills, a trial, and incarceration with a better placed shot. And, even though it was a head shot, my guess would be there's a previous mug shot that could be used.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.