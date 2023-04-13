A Frederick business is on a list released Thursday of 13 tax preparers removed from the Maryland e-File Program because of a “high volume of questionable returns," according to the Maryland comptroller's office.
The local business, Jazpro Solutions LLC, is owned by local businesswoman and former Frederick County Council candidate Jazmin Di Cola.
The comptroller’s office said in a news release that it can remove any preparer from electronic filing if it does not follow enumerated guidelines. It is unclear why Di Cola's business was suspended.
Tim Zink, director of communications at the comptroller’s office, said the office looks closer at preparers if a high percentage of returns are deemed “suspicious," which could include high medical expenses or donations to charity.
"We're basically looking for a pattern of behavior," he said.
When contacted by the News-Post on Thursday, Di Cola said that was the first she was hearing of the suspension.
Di Cola said she is requesting an administrative review from the comptroller's office.
She wrote in a text message that publicizing her business as suspended before she heard it is an “unacceptable way of management. She did not respond to calls and text messages seeking further comment.
Zink said the comptroller is not the regulator in this case and that "cases are prosecuted that merit prosecution."
The news release said the comptroller's office passed the information to "other tax agencies," as well as the state attorney general's office and the state Department of Labor, "so that they can take any additional appropriate actions."
An IRS spokesperson declined to comment, but pointed to a searchable directory of tax preparers recognized by the IRS.
The attorney general's office and the Department of Labor did not immediately return calls for comment late Thursday.
If someone's taxes were filed by a preparer on Thursday's list, it is "safe to say those who use these preparers could experience delays in processing their returns," Zink said.
The deadline for filing tax is Tuesday, April 18, because April 15 falls on a Saturday, and Monday is a holiday in Washington, D.C.
Seven of the 13 suspended businesses are listed as being in Maryland and six others are based out of state.
Jazpro Solutions LLC is linked to businesses that provide both cleaning and tax preparation.
There are two businesses online with similar names to Di Cola's LLC: JazPro Solutions, which offers cleaning and remodeling for homes and businesses, and JazPro Solutions — Latino Services, a consultancy promoting services including translation, tax preparation and registration for businesses.
JazPro Solutions — Latino Services has a social media presence, including a Facebook page. On TikTok, Di Cola has posted videos advertising tax preparation help.
State records show the LLC was registered in June 2021.
Di Cola ran for District 3’s County Council seat last year, saying she wanted to help provide more diverse leadership on the council.
She challenged incumbent and then-County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer for the Democratic primary nomination.
But Di Cola was disqualified from the race in August by a Frederick County Circuit Court judge after questions were raised as to her residency in the district.
Di Cola previously told the News-Post she has worked as a small-business owner, as well as in “construction services, business consulting, restaurant industry.” An entry on her LinkedIn profile lists her as a self-employed general contractor at Mosaic Home Enhacements since 2014.
Suspended tax preparers have 30 days to ask for an administrative review.
Zink declined to comment on Di Cola’s criticism of the office's process. But, he said, if people spot their tax preparer on the comptroller’s list of suspended businesses, they should call 800-MD TAXES (800-638-2937) or email Taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.
“We applaud the Comptroller and her team for not only doing the necessary work to root out tax fraud and scams but her urgency to educate and inform the public,” Joshua Harris, the 1st vice president of the Maryland State Conference NAACP, said in the news release.
“At the NAACP we know that often times it is poor people of color and our elders that fall victim to these tax scams. It is critical that citizens of Maryland know and understand tax fraud scams so that they can avoid the pitfalls and financial harm," Harris said.
