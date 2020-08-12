Fair Assault Death COURTESY

The second of two teen brothers charged after a man died at the Great Frederick Fair last year was placed on probation Wednesday and ordered to complete an anger management program, among other commitments.

The older of the brothers, who was 16 years old at the time of the Sept. 20 assault, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree assault related to the attack that killed 59-year-old Mount Airy resident John Marvin Weed.

Of those charges, one count was for the teen reportedly spitting on Weed after he had fallen to the ground, which was the charge the teen pleaded guilty to July 8 during a hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court. The second assault charge was dropped per a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Stacey Steinmetz, an attorney representing the teen.

A reporter for The Frederick News-Post was asked to leave the courtroom Wednesday after Steinmetz asked that hearing be closed to the public. Judge Julie Stevenson Solt agreed, saying that much about the case that would be discussed, especially regarding the teen's past and other details, would be too sensitive to be shared in open court.

Law enforcement officials and prosecutors claim that the younger brother, who was 15 at the time of the assault, approached Weed on the midway of the fairgrounds at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and asked him for a dollar, according to stories posted previously by The Frederick News-Post. After a brief exchange of words, the 15-year-old punched Weed, igniting a scuffle that was soon joined by the 16-year-old.

Weed was punched repeatedly in the head during the assault with the 15-year-old landing the final blow that left the Mount Airy resident unresponsive on the ground, according to previous stories.

Solt ultimately ordered the older teen be placed on probation and that he complete an anger management program, among other conditions, according to a press release issued after Wednesday's hearing by the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. The juvenile court maintains jurisdiction over a case until the the case is closed or until the respondent ages out of juvenile court, meaning the maximum term of probation the teen could serve in this case would be until he reaches 21, according to Steinmetz.

Solt scheduled a follow-up disposition hearing for sometime in the fall to determine whether the teen has complied with the terms of his probation, the release states. If the teen is found non-compliant, the judge may consider removing him from the community for placement in a juvenile facility. 

While Steinmetz said she still does not agree with the version of events put forth by prosecutors, she was satisfied with the overall outcome of Wednesday's disposition hearing.

"I think that the judge ruled fairly and with compassion for all the parties involved ... we want to move forward, I think justice succeeded in this matter and I express sympathy to the family of Mr. Weed," Steinmetz said when reached for comment following the hearing. "All along my client and his family have expressed sympathy and regret. I think [both families] have acted with compassion towards one another."

Prosecutors had argued in favor of Solt ordering the teen be placed in a committed juvenile treatment facility rather than allowing the teen to fulfill his rehabilitation in the community, according to State's Attorney Charlie Smith, who said he was nevertheless not surprised by Solt's decision.

Smith did, however, note the fact that Solt had set a follow-up disposition hearing at a later date.

"I think what that tells you is there is some concern about this young man’s ability to complete rehabilitation programs out in the community," Smith said when reached for comment after the hearing.

Prosecutors had argued from the outset of the case that both teens should be tried as adults, filing motions to move each case to adult court. In the end the court denied both motions, keeping the teens in juvenile court, which has different priorities from the adult system.

"It’s tough to not want some measure of punishment for this young man, but in the juvenile system that’s certainly not the ultimate goal; it’s rehabilitation," Smith said.

Neither Christopher Quasebarth, an attorney representing the Weed family, nor Lori Hawkins, Weed's sister — who was present in court Wednesday — returned email requests seeking comment in time for publication, but Smith said the family was involved in every step of the process in both cases and was well aware of both the prosecution's arguments as well as the potential outcomes of each case.

The younger teen, who was initially charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, pleaded guilty to the single count of manslaughter during a hearing April 29. At a disposition hearing May 15, the 15-year-old was ordered to remain in a juvenile detention facility to complete a behavioral modification program, previous stories indicate.

DickD

This is hard to believe that they only got probation. The courts are becoming a problem. And I am a liberal!

NewMarketParent

@DickD

I think there was probably a limit to what they could charge them with because they are still children.

mgoose806

Take heart people..he now has a chance on being a productive member of society someday. LOL sure

Greg F
Greg F

Guess I carry bear spray to the fair from now on for fear of getting murdered by thug teens now since they go Scott free.

DickD

Boycott the fair, Greg.

NewMarketParent

@Greg F

That whole "thug" word carries racial undertones.

sdm817

Unbelievable

VJKC

Report Add Reply
NewMarketParent

@VJKC

What an interesting response. Why do you feel like they don't?

starxxi

This is crazy..... so you kill someone, and this is all you get. No matter what race or age you are, this was a murder

MD1756

The problem is not with the judge giving probation for the crime (spitting on Weed after he had fallen to the ground), which was the charge the teen pleaded guilty to.

The problem lies with the prosecutor dropping the more serious charge in order to reach a plea deal.

bosco
bosco

So I guess the lesson here is if you want to go to the Great Frederick Fair, carry a dollar in your pocket so the thugs won't give you a beat down and spit on you.

[ninja]

NewMarketParent

@bosco

Or... you could not call people racial epitaphs. I think that would be another lesson.

Report Add Reply
bosco
bosco

Where did you get that from the article?

[ninja]

NewMarketParent

@bosco

That came out after the initial articles about the boys.

https://out40.com/frederick-fair-fight/

VJKC

Prove it

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

travesty

NedRyerson

My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family.

jwhamann
jwhamann

You do know that 'thoughts and prayers' these days means 'I don't give a f---'.

timberman

An they call that Justice?

When will the peaceful protest (Riots) begin

White lives matter or don’t they

almisi

Sucks being treated like black victims don’t it?. 🤷🏻‍♀️

threecents
threecents

Yah, it is a role reversal of American History 201.

VJKC

No race is immune.

sdm817

We are just lucky that white people do not commit crimes at the same rate as Black people or we would all be in trouble

almisi

Actually whites commit crime at about double the rate 😂. What’s disproportionate is the rate of ARRESTS for those crimes.

Maybe check FBI stats before making such an assanine comment ... how typical 🙄

Next?

NewMarketParent

@sdm817

Your response is to dig your racist heels in more?

Also, where do you get your statistics from? Because white people do commit crimes at the same rate, it's just that non-whites tend to receive the enforcement end of the stick more.

Just Wondering

Very sad.

pdl603

Sad state of affairs in Frederick County. Kill a white man minding his own business for fun and get probation. Pathetic.

Lemmy
Lemmy

Not long until this fine young man is back in the system.

threecents
threecents

Hopefully he can be rehabilitated. I would rather that than paying to warehouse him for the rest of his life.

DickD

So, he can go out and murder again, three?

NewMarketParent

@threecents

I'm not trying to defend the indefensible and everything about this story is a tragedy. It is a tragedy for the victim and their family as well as for these children and their futures.

That said... These 2 were charged under a penal system as children (which they are). There are limitations that are placed on the punishments they can receive.

Based on the outcome, there seem to have been some extenuating circumstances as well.

It seems like the victim had a wrap sheet as long as my arm and the outcome lends to the idea that there was more that happened than the official story that hit the papers.

Lemmy
Lemmy

Deadly assault and murder is low legal. Interesting . . . .

