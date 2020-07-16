Security camera footage helped sheriff’s deputies link three teens to a string of vandalism and burglaries in Urbana earlier this month, according to an agency press release.
Deputies were first called to the 8800 block of Lew Wallace Road on July 9 where they documented spray-painted graffiti on a section of sidewalk, a fence, a street sign and a mailbox, according to Thursday’s release. Even more graffiti, as well as evidence of a break-in and burglary, was discovered at the Villages of Urbana Community Pool a short time later, the release states.
Due to the color of the paint used at both scenes being the same as well as the types of messages found — Black Lives Matter and anti-police slogans — deputies concluded both incidents were likely carried out by the same individuals.
A review of surveillance camera footage and a more in-depth investigation eventually led deputies to charge three teens in connection with the incidents. Two boys, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were both charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary as well as theft from between $100 and $1,500, while a 13-year-old girl was charged with fourth-degree burglary, the release states.
All three juveniles were charged Tuesday, but due to their ages, none of them was being identified further.
While none of the teens was charged with malicious destruction of property offenses for the graffiti, Taylor Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed in an email that any monetary damages as a result of the incidents “will be included in the court disposition for the burglary charges.”
Anyone with additional information related to either the graffiti on Lew Wallace Road or at the community pool is asked to contact Deputy Abbasian at 301-600-4218. Anonymous tips can also be left at 301-600-4131.
(2) comments
Be glad that they don't live in Singapore.
What's the problem? All you need is a can of "Goof Off" and everything is fine. (sarcasm alert)
[ninja]
