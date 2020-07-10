The 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl charged with the murder of a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl June 27 were among those indicted by a Frederick County grand jury.
Richard Eugene Cartnail Jr. and Caliyah Dawn-Ann Lobaugh, both of Frederick, were initially charged with one count each of first-degree murder after county sheriff’s deputies linked them to the shooting death of Tykerria Katherine Dawson. Dawson, whose body was found by a passerby off a wooded footpath in the Farmbrook neighborhood on June 27, had been dating Cartnail at the time and detectives quickly identified both he and Lobaugh as suspects, securing confessions from both in subsequent interviews, according to stories published previously in The Frederick News-Post.
In addition to first-degree murder, Cartnail was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the use of a firearm in a felony violent crime and the possession of a handgun by an individual under the age of 21, according to a press release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office announcing the indictments Friday.
Lobaugh was also handed down additional charges in her indictment, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and the possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 21, along with her initial charge for first-degree murder, the release indicates.
Cartnail, who was originally identified as Richard Eugene Cartnail III in press releases from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announcing the arrests, was identified as Jr. in both Friday’s release from the state’s attorney’s office as well as in online court records. Similarly, Lobaugh’s middle name was originally given as Dawnae, but has since been corrected to Dawn-Ann in Friday’s release.
In addition to Cartnail and Lobaugh, 12 other individuals were indicted, according to Friday’s press release:
- Noah Pablo Zayas, 24, of the Bronx, New York, was indicted for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, theft between $25,000 and $100,000 and accessory after the fact.
- Luis J. Filpo, 21, of New York, New York, was indicted for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, theft between $25,000 and $100,000 and the possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure another person.
- William Glenn Smith, 51, of Frederick, was indicted on three counts of first-degree escape.
- Brian Randall Bell, 37, of no fixed address, was indicted for first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, the malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and conspiracy to commit theft between $1,500 and $25,000.
- Ty’keia A. Russ, 19, of Hagerstown, was indicted on charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of Adderall XR 10mg, possession of Adderall XR 5mg and multiple related traffic offenses.
- Thomas A. Zinn, 50, of Frederick, was indicted for first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft, theft between $100 and $1,500, the malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and the violation on an ex parte/protective order.
- Thomas A. Zinn, 50, of Frederick, was indicted in a separate case for second-degree rape, second-degree attempted rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
- Michael Stephen Macdougall, 34, of Frederick, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and a charge of reckless endangerment.
- Edward William Ruyter, Jr., 46, of New Market, was indicted for first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and a charge of reckless endangerment.
- Eris Artez Brown, 41, of Frederick, was indicted on charges of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy: possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine possession and the possession of drug paraphernalia/a digital scale.
- Hedbby Ramirez-Maldonado, 18, of Frederick, was indicted on charges of robbery, armed robbery and second-degree assault.
- Timothy Butler, 59, of Frederick, was indicted for the possession of a rifle/shotgun by an individual with a prior felony conviction, the possession of a rifle/shotgun by an individual with a disqualifying criminal conviction, firearm possession with a prior felony conviction, the illegal possession of a regulated firearm, the possession of a firearm by a person with a prior drug conviction, possession of a stolen regulated firearm, the illegal possession of ammo and discharging a firearm within the city.
Indictments are not a proof of guilt. All of the individuals named above remain innocent until proven guilty.
(1) comment
Black Lives Matter until Black Lives Don't Matter and then it's okay for Blacks to kill other Blacks without the outcry from the left and their propaganda organizations. Hypocrisy at its worst. [ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.