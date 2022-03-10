Three Middletown Middle School eighth grade students pictured in threatening, anti-Black social media posts are facing hate crime charges, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced at a news conference early Thursday evening.
One of the students — all of whom are under 16 — will also be charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, said Lt. Jason Deater, who commands the county sheriff’s school resource officer unit.
The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the social media posts is ongoing, Deater said, and the office will consult with the Juvenile Division of the Frederick County State Attorney’s Office if it determines more charges are warranted. He emphasized how significant the charge of a hate crime is — in his 19 years with the sheriff’s office, he said he’s only seen such a charge issued one or two times.
Police and FCPS officials responded Wednesday morning to threats that reportedly targeted Black Middletown Middle students that were found on the social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat.
The images, depicting multiple youths holding what appear to be firearms, bore messages that indicated the children would shoot Black people and included racial slurs. Police later determined two of the firearms depicted in the images were fake, Deater said, though one of the firearms — a handgun — was real.
At the press conference, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins stressed the first priority of his office is the safety of every student at Middletown Middle School.
“We can’t and we won’t tolerate these types of threats or messages that disrupt or breed fear in our communities,” he said. “Let me be very clear: The students responsible will face some serious consequences.”
The students involved were sent home Wednesday and won’t be in the building the rest of the week, Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools director of public affairs, said Thursday morning outside Middletown Middle.
Disciplinary actions from FCPS are forthcoming, and will follow the completion of the sheriff’s investigation, Louérs-Phillips said at Thursday’s press conference.
He urged students and their families not to repost the images in question. Doing so only re-traumatizes those who view them and is unacceptable and unhelpful, he said.
“This is not a school system issue,” he said. “This is a community issue. We cannot tolerate hate speech as a community. And it requires all of us pointing the finger at ourselves to examine what we are doing to make sure we prevent these types of things from happening.”
Middletown Middle School, which has nearly 800 students, is mostly white, with about 25 Black or African American students, according to Maryland State Department of Education data.
According to a Wednesday press release from the sheriff’s office, the students suspected to be involved in the racist photos were interviewed privately with their parents or guardians. Police said they searched the students’ bedrooms and accounted for all firearms.
At Thursday’s press conference, Jenkins asked parents to pay closer attention to what their children are posting on social media and told them they have the right to take their devices away. He also called on the county’s Board of Education to consider a policy prohibiting or heavily restricting the use of cellphones and electronic devices in the school or classroom during the school day.
“These incidents have disrupted classes, learning, education as a whole, not to mention alarming the parents and the communities,” he said, referencing events that took place last week at Ballenger Creek Middle School and Urbana High School that police believe were related to challenges on the video sharing social media app TikTok.
On March 4, Urbana High School was evacuated after a student allegedly brought bleach to school with the intention of making mustard gas. A day later, Ballenger Creek Middle School was evacuated, and five students and a staff member were sent to the hospital after an irritant was released into the air.
“I think the public should realize the amount of time, manpower and resources of law enforcement and public safety that are spent on these types of threats every time they occur,” Jenkins said. “We can’t continue this pace. We’re expending our resources, we’re wearing our people out, and again, this is all in my mind, preventable.”
Rally against racism
In response to the racist social media posts, the Middletown Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is organizing a rally to stand against racism and violence, to be held at 7:15 a.m. Friday outside the school.
PTSA president Yanira Gordon, who is Latina, said she was horrified by the images — but not surprised. She is a substitute teacher and parent to elementary and middle school students.
The type of hate speech seen in the images is in the everyday vernacular of some students, according to Gordon, whose middle school daughter has frequently heard such language used.
“Yesterday’s images were probably the most egregious that I’ve seen,” Gordon said Thursday morning during student drop-off. “This behavior is abhorrent.”
Gordon hopes the Middletown community can take back the narrative and show it doesn’t tolerate racism.
“The school can only do so much,” Gordon said. “It starts with us.”
Louérs-Phillips echoed the sentiment.
“It does require all of us,” he said.
Tearing up as she spoke about the situation, Gordon expressed how much the community means to her. She said she’d rather see images of love spread online, rather than those of hate.
She described the majority of students in the building as “great kids,” and said she doesn’t have hate for the students in the images.
“The action is what we hate,” Gordon said. “They’re our children.”
Middletown Middle parent Cari Yarmus was also not surprised when she learned of the images.
Yarmus attended the PTSA meeting Wednesday — which was scheduled before the incident came to light — where the idea for the rally took shape.
“We want to be actively anti-racist,” she said.
Yarmus, who is white, said her children’s friends of color aren’t strangers to hate speech.
With the rally on the horizon, Yarmus expressed hope that people of color in the community will see they have support. Rally details can be found on the Middletown Middle School PTSA Facebook page.
Heading into Thursday, Louérs-Phillips said Middletown staff were given language to help them talk about the situation with students. He said staff have training to discuss such matters in an unbiased way. Louérs-Phillips noted the support staff sent to the school in response to the incident are a diverse group, so students can hopefully find a person they identify with to talk to.
With the racist posts continuing to circulate online, Louérs-Phillips said FCPS disabled Facebook comments on their post about the incident to prevent people from spreading the images and causing further harm.
“We cannot be the host,” he said. “Report it, but do not repost it,” he said.
The sheriff’s office asks those who received the photos directly from the suspects to contact FCSO SRO Deputy 1st Class Andy Smothers at 301-600-7138 or ASmothers@frederickcountymd.gov. The suspects are being treated as juveniles, according to FCSO, so their names will not be publicized.
(19) comments
Middletown is Q country. I doubt this is an isolated incident. Stuff like this probably happens every day in the USA, so let's not pretend to be shocked.
My fear: That ALL white students and their parent will all be subsequently painted with a broad, backwoods, brush, and likely indicted for the crimes of the few. These three dipsh!t kids are, without a doubt, rednecks, and their parents, too, are likely rednecks--where else do they learn/take this abhorrent behavior/position? Still, that does't mean that all of us living in Middletown, or Frederick County, share that repugnance.
So, please don't presume to think that all Middletown or Frederick County residents are mouth-breathing, knuckle-dragging, neo-conservative Trump supporting racists! Some of us, nay, most of us, are simply conservatives and liberals who live peaceably and who embrace all kinds of diversity, most of all, that of racial diversity!
Boy, not many comments from the BTT(BullyTagTeam) on this updated article of the Middletown Middle School incident. jsk, where are you? You say that Racism is no problem in America???
“We can’t and we won’t tolerate these types of threats or messages that disrupt or breed fear in our communities,” he said.”….oh you mean like how Hispanics are murderers and rapists and bring disease into our Country?? Those types of threats or messages?? And we wonder what messages these kids got from somewhere.
[thumbup]PD994
I could hear the huge sighs of relief in Thurmont all the way down here in Frederick.
These kids being charged with hate crimes should be expelled from FCPS schools forever, not just MMS through the end of the week.
Pictures do not lie. And the pictures will be associated with these kids for their ENTIRE lives, as they were posted on the internet. I wonder if we will see mug shots of the parents...besides hosting racism, their kids were allowed access to weapons and made threats against the community, and a specific subset thereof.
If these three individuals step inside MMS anytime soon there will be a community uproar. If I was any adult teacher or administrator within MMS I would refuse to teach them. If I was a fellow student within MMS I would refuse to associate with them. This situation is dangerous, revolting, heinous, cruel, ignorant and sickening. And all of Middletown is stained.
Send them to Juvie. Or a military school. And give them each 500 hours community service. And throw the book at their parents. Ilk like them do not deserve the goodness of what Middletown does offer to its citizens.
No Happy, they need to be punished as juveniles. They learned this behavior from family and friends their whole lives. Episodes like this happen every day all over the Country and are never discovered except by the perps and their friends and the minority kids who live this every day of their lives. 800 against 25. Cowardly. And their parents and friends will laugh it off. That’s America in 2022.
[thumbup]
Were about to be on WBAL TV News at 6 about this.
Yay us! Good job [sarcasm alert].
Police later determined several of the firearms were fake, the sheriff's office said in a news release....several but not all....so again what about next week and the weeks after??? How are the schools going to protect children from students that posed with ACTUAL REAL guns saying they wanted to harm another student....Why should any parent of any color feel their child is safe with students that posed with REAL guns saying they wanted to harm a fellow student???
So I want to know the plans for these students next week? and the weeks after that, before I would allow my child back in that school with the students that posed with real actual guns that threatened to harm a child(if you threatened one child, you are a threat to all children) ....how will the school keep the children safe...what is the plan for that??? I don't much care about the students that posed with REAL ACTUAL guns, I care about my child, what are you going to do to protect my child, next week, the week after that? And if my child is harmed by that student that threatened them this week, I will hold you liable...remember Ethan Crumbley????
What a bunch of ignorant rednecks. I hope the family names are published.
I don't....but you know somewhere on Social media it is...because by now everyone that knows knows...so we will all know probably by tomorrow..at least our kids will. Which really is just as well...
No, they are children.
children can be ignorant rednecks. And I know very few rednecks whose parents are not also rednecks.
I guess what I mean, Dwasserba, is that these are major red flags. Like when kids are found torturing animals. Yes, they are just kids but this is the thing that is a red flag for later behavior. Threatening violence with firearms is not harmless and this needs to be brought down on them very hard.
Doesn’t matter that they are children. Old enough to know better children. They must learn that what they did is wrong and they aren’t going to learn that at home.
Me too. The kids can attend military academy for the rest of their school years and get shipped to a war zone when they become adults.
The students were sent home Wednesday and won't be in the building the rest of the week, Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools director of public affairs, said Thursday morning outside Middletown Middle.......what about next week and the weeks after that????
