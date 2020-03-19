Four people who Thurmont police say robbed a phone store at gunpoint Wednesday night were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after local authorities managed to relay their movements using a tracking device.
The robbery occurred at the Verizon store on Frederick Road shortly before 7:50 p.m. when a woman entered the store and then quickly left, followed shortly by three men who entered the store and threatened the employees with a gun, according to a Thurmont Police press release issued Thursday. After ordering the employee to get on the floor, the men filled two suitcases with store merchandise and fled, the release states. The employee then called 911 and gave police a description of the suspects and the vehicle they had left in.
A Frederick County sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle headed north on U.S. 15 "at a high rate of speed" and Pennsylvania State Police were notified that the suspects were headed toward the state line, the release states. A GPS tracking device that was taken along with the stolen items allowed Thurmont police and the sheriff's office to relay the vehicle's movements to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The vehicle was found abandoned in Upper Allen Township in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, and four people were taken into custody after a search of the area, according to the release. All four were awaiting extradition hearings in Pennsylvania to return them to Maryland, where Thurmont police have filed warrants charging them with two counts each of armed robbery and robbery, as well as a single count each for theft from $1,500 and $25,000 and second-degree assault.
The individuals charged were identified in the release as Andri A. Delacruzcruz, 20, of New York, Angel Nestor Collazo, 20, of the Bronx, New York, Noah Pablo Zayas, 38, of the Bronx and Luis J. Filpo, 20, of Manhattan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.